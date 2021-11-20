ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Health Officials Urge COVID Booster Shots

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
The Wyoming Department of Health is urging people who are eligible for the COVID booster shots to get one in light of new national guidelines. National experts have updated their booster recommendations to include...

Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Micky joss

Another Case Of Monkeypox Virus Has Been Reported In America.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second case of the monkeypox virus had been reported in the United States this year. A fatal but rare case of the monkeypox virus has been identified in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from Nigeria.
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
Wyoming Governor Applauds Suspension Of COVID Shot Mandate

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is applauding the suspension of President Biden's workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate, although it's not yet clear whether or not the suspension will be permanent. The governor yesterday posted the following comments on his Facebook page:. ''The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended enforcement of...
Norovirus Contributing To Surge In Wyoming Illness Reports

Wyoming Department of Health officials say the flu-like norovirus is probably helping drive an increase in reports of illness in the Cowboy State. That's according to a news release put out on Friday. The release says norovirus symptoms typically include nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and dehydration, all symptoms...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS Miami

Considering A COVID Vaccine Booster? Here Are Some Answers About What To Expect With That 3rd Dose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC says everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. More than 2.2 million people in Florida have gotten their additional shot. That’s less than a quarter of those fully vaccinated. Maryann Venancio is opting for another dose of COVID-19 protection. “I have chronic Lyme, and I see an infectious disease doctor, and he advised me that I would be a really good candidate for a booster,” said Venancio. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant. Still, waning immunity is...
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

