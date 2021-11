PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re struggling to get one of those hard-to-find gifts like a PlayStation 5, you are far from alone. The problem, is you’re a human – and you’re competing against bots. The bots, or computer programs, are in a battle with the big retailers as they try to meet the demands of their customers. They’re losing the battle and so are we as consumers. In this fight, there’s no such thing as fair. “This has always been a problem but more so in the PS5, they are everywhere there is one thing everybody wants and it has a...

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO