Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan to launch AI based project on Telemedicine - Jan Mitr in Uttarakhand

Novel Inductive Reasoning Software (NovelIRS) is a young private limited company started in 2016 with a mission to optimise various stages of IT infrastructure management using cutting-edge technologies to cater to the IT industry's needs. Over the years, NovelIRS has developed a unique on-premise product called Modern Infrastructure Remote Automation Tool or MIRAT. Since its launch, the product has been used by more than 800 clients across 35 countries and has significantly reduced operational expenses and improved team productivity and efficiencies. With close to 85% annual retention rates, MIRAT has been a revolutionary ITSM product, which has helped boost our valuable clients' IT infrastructure management. The on-premises MIRAT product also has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81 and is one of the top-rated products on several comparison portals.

