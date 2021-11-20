Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan to launch AI based project on Telemedicine - Jan Mitr in Uttarakhand
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI/Heylin Spark): In a facilitation ceremony organized by ex-servicemen in Dehradun in November, 2021, Uttarakhand Governor, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), shared his vision of empowering Uttarakhand and focusing on rural rejuvenation, women empowerment, youth employment and uplifting the ex-servicemen and their families staying in rural...www.houstonmirror.com
