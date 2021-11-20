ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan mulls releasing oil reserves to respond to increasing prices: Reports

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources. Previously,...

houstonmirror.com

Manifolds in Offshore Oil & Gas Market Set for Explosive Growth | ABB, General Electric, Halliburton

Latest published market study on Global Manifolds in Offshore Oil & Gas Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Manifolds in Offshore Oil & Gas space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are ABB, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Aker Solutions ASA, One Subsea, TechnipFMC Technologies Inc., Schlumberger, General Electric, Halliburton, Drill Quip, ITT Bornemann GmbH, Siemens AG & Subsea 7 S.A..
KATC News

LSU professor on the Release Oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve

As gas prices continue to rise, the Federal Government announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil held in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Customers could see the effects of this at the pump in the next few months. LSU Associate Research Professor in the Center for Energy Studies Greg Upton [lsu.edu] , an expert on economic, environmental and public policy issues in the energy industry explains how people will soon see the effects of this rare administrative action.
CBS Boston

U.S. Plans To Release Oil From Reserves As Gas Prices Remain High In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — President Biden plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve along the Texas and Louisiana coast in an effort to lower gas prices as Americans begin the busy Thanksgiving and holiday travel season. CBS News reports the move is in coordination with other countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. The national average cost of a gallon of gas went down a cent to $3.40 this week. In Massachusetts, gas prices are slightly higher than the nationwide average: AAA reports that the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state went up a...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rally After U.S. Announces Strategic Reserve Release

Oil prices erased losses and jumped on Tuesday morning following the announcement from the U.S. Administration that it would make available 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower said oil prices. As of 9:27 a.m. EST, WTI Crude prices were back above $77, having...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom and China. The action is aimed at global energy markets, but also at helping Americans cope with higher inflation and rising prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel. Gasoline prices are at about $3.40 a gallon, more than 50% higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Matsuno: No plan fixed yet for release from oil reserve

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, they have “no plan fixed yet for release from oil reserve.”. He added that “Japan continues to pay attention to the global energy market trends impact upon the economy.”. Last Thursday, Matsuno said that his government “will continue to watch the...
OilPrice.com

Oil Dips As Consuming Nations Mull Strategic Reserve Releases

Oil prices ignored a bullish EIA inventory report and dipped on Wednesday amid expectations that the U.S. could soon announce a release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and other major consuming nations could follow suit with crude releases. Prices settled more than 2 percent lower on Wednesday and were...
