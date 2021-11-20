‘Determination and technology’: How police ID’d killer in 9-year-old girl’s 1959 homicide

Louisiana State Police officials have identified the man shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday night after they said he pointed a gun at officers in Metairie. Jabari Farafiai Asante-Chioke, 52, of LaPlace is the man several motorists saw carrying a knife in one hand and a gun in the other while walking on Airline Drive near Causeway Boulevard about 10 p.m., according to State Police.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO