Everything We Know About the Death of Model Christy Giles

 5 days ago

The death of model Christy Giles has...

Christy Giles' Cause Of Death Horrendous: Model's Mom Suspects Appalling Events Before Lifeless Body Dumped

Los Angeles model Christy Giles was reportedly abused before she was dumped near a hospital, her mother suspected. Two hospitals in the Los Angeles area were surprised after finding two bodies on their sidewalks over the weekend. Multiple news outlets confirmed that Giles was dumped near Southern California Hospital in Culver City while her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was found brain dead at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West Los Angeles.
Everything we know about the Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold dating rumours

Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold, aka Love Quinn and Theo Engler from YOU, have sparked rumours saying they are apparently dating in real life. In the third season of YOU on Netflix, we watched Love and Theo start their sexual relationship shortly after she kills his step-mother for flirting with her husband Joe. But absolutely no one expected Victoria and Dylan to potentially start dating in real life – it’s total madness but we’re all so obsessed already.
Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
Model Christy Giles' Death: Everything We Know

Model Christy Giles' death has become a shocking cautionary tale and a tragic loss with many questions floating around it. Giles was pronounced dead at Southern California Hospital in Culver City on Nov. 13, the location where several masked men allegedly dumped the 24-year-old after a night out with friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.
Everything We Know About Prey, The Predator Prequel, So Far

Like its titular monster, the "Predator" movie franchise has proven very hard to kill, even after multiple sequels and crossovers that've seen wildly varying results when it comes to their financial success and, most importantly, their actual quality. The plan was for Shane Black's 2018 quasi-reboot "The Predator" to usher in a shiny new era for the spine-ripping, skull-collecting aliens, but it wound up disappointing both critically and at the box office after a series of behind-the-scenes woes that included third act reshoots and much more.
