Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently Builds Dread

Showtime’s new drama Yellowjackets is not messing around. The deliciously macabre thriller follows a girls’ soccer team that barely survives a plane crash in the wilderness. In one timeline, set in 1996, we watch as the tight-knit Yellowjackets find their friendships tested by the trauma of the crash. In the other, set now, four survivors played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci struggle to keep the dark secrets of their time in the wilds quiet. Yellowjackets makes no bones about it: the girls eventually turn to cannibalism. But Yellowjackets also tests the audience with a number of wild mysteries. How did the girls get so desperate to hunt their own? Who is trying to provoke them in the present day? And is there a supernatural element to their story? Yellowjackets is a ferocious delight, full of dark humor and female gore.
