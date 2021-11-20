ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Criticizes Christina Aguilera for ‘Refusing’ to Speak Out About ‘Corrupt, Abusive System’

By Erica Russell
 6 days ago
Britney Spears was silenced for more than a decade — but now her voice is stronger than ever before. And she's not afraid to use it. In an Instagram Story posted Friday night (Nov. 19), the pop star appears to criticize her late '90s, early 2000s pop peer Christina Aguilera for...

