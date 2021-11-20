COVID shots, Transgender Day of Remembrance, Biden's birthday: 5 things to know this weekend

House pushes back vote on Build Back Better bill after McCarthy speech. The House is expected to vote Friday morning on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill after a marathon speech by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., delayed the vote. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had wanted to vote on the bill Thursday night after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its full cost estimate of the bill Thursday. Democrats had been waiting on that release to appease moderates who were weary of the multi-trillion dollar price tag. But the vote was held up by a fiery hours-long speech on the House floor by McCarthy that lasted into Friday. McCarthy unleashed a tirade of grievances that morphed into complaints over what's wrong with the country and the Democrats who control Washington. Pelosi issued several news releases in response to McCarthy's prolonged speech. In one, she called it a "temper tantrum" and pushed back on several points McCarthy raised.

