Health

COVID shots, Transgender Day of Remembrance, Biden's birthday: 5 things to know this weekend

Marconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll U.S. adults can now receive COVID-19 booster shoots after the CDC director on Friday night signed off on a recommendation to expand availability of extra doses for those 18 and older. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots, which have been available to a select group for some time, should be immediately...

www.marconews.com

Comments / 8

Southern Poverty Law Center

‘We Stand With You’: Honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance

Transgender Day of Remembrance began over two decades ago, and the number of names to be remembered has grown each year, with the past few years seeing an epidemic of violence against transgender people, especially trans women of color. This year, with six weeks remaining, at least 46 transgender people...
SOCIETY
Marconews.com

House Build Back Better vote, COVID booster meeting, Adele's '30': 5 things to know Friday

House pushes back vote on Build Back Better bill after McCarthy speech. The House is expected to vote Friday morning on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill after a marathon speech by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., delayed the vote. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had wanted to vote on the bill Thursday night after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its full cost estimate of the bill Thursday. Democrats had been waiting on that release to appease moderates who were weary of the multi-trillion dollar price tag. But the vote was held up by a fiery hours-long speech on the House floor by McCarthy that lasted into Friday. McCarthy unleashed a tirade of grievances that morphed into complaints over what's wrong with the country and the Democrats who control Washington. Pelosi issued several news releases in response to McCarthy's prolonged speech. In one, she called it a "temper tantrum" and pushed back on several points McCarthy raised.
NFL
Salt Lake Tribune

Utahns gather at state Capitol for Transgender Day of Remembrance

On Saturday afternoon, Utahns congregated inside the Capitol to commemorate the trans and gender-nonconforming people worldwide who lost their lives to violence this year. The event was hosted by Transgender Education Advocates of Utah, an organization that seeks to improve the lives of transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary Utahns. The service also sought to celebrate the resilience of the local trans community.
UTAH STATE
indybay.org

Transgender Day of Remembrance in San Francisco

November 20th marked the International Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), a memorial for transgender people whose lives have been lost to violence and transphobia. The Transgender District of San Francisco, the first official such district in the world, held a TDOR vigil and call to action at Counterpulse in the Tenderloin that day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marconews.com

A suburban woman's call to Democrats, racism in the courthouse, and other top columns

From unruly passengers, Astroworld, infrastructure and microchipping to poor polling, here are some of our top opinion reads you may have missed. In today's fast-paced news environment, it can be hard to keep up. For your weekend reading, we offer you in-case-you-missed-it compilations of some of the week's top USA TODAY Opinion pieces. As always, thanks for reading, and for your feedback.
POLITICS
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions by millions of families — including his own. “As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our […]
FESTIVAL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

