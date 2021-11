Sam Houston women’s basketball returned to the court for their first game in the 2021-2022 season. The Bearkats were able to beat Wiley College 86-62. “It’s always tough the first game as we are just trying to get back into the groove of it,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We have so many new faces right now so we are trying to get them to play our system and it takes time. The way we play takes a lot of time. That’s part of it.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO