To Your Good Health: Reader: Sister insister: Visitors to 95-year-old dad should be vaccinated

By Keith Roach, M.D. Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Daily Star

Your Health: COVID vaccination for our younger kids

Our mission at Bassett Healthcare is to improve the health of our patients and the well-being of our community. On a more personal level, as a mother and a pediatrician, my focus has always been dedicated to keeping children healthy. I would never make any decision or recommendation for care to a patient that I would not want for my own child. In the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic, I believe vaccination is the best way to meet these goals.
thewestsidegazette.com

Should your child be vaccinated?

He-Said: Sarah, here is a question for you and our “Anti-Vax” readers. Why are you against protecting your son from the most pernicious virus in our lifetime?. She-Said: Don, why would I give something to my child I know is not safe? You are supposed to be a smart man, but you make me wonder. Don are you really a cheeseburger short of a Happy Meal?
Marshall News Messenger

To Your Good Health: Spasms may be unrelated to angioplasty

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet and started exercising. Two years ago, another stent was inserted in LAD by my cardiologist. Since this date I have had heart spasms mostly at night during sleep that wake me up and last about four to five hours. Nitroglycerin is not effective. This can occur two to three times a month. Since 2000, the doctors have done six angiogram procedures. Could these angioplasties have cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having? I have gone back to my cardiologist, who has not been able to identify the cause. I am otherwise in good health.
#Covid
Marshall News Messenger

To Your Good Health: Person-to-person main COVID risk

DEAR DR. ROACH: I belong to a garden club that meets in a local indoor hall. We have one member who has been driving herself crazy worrying about COVID-19. She wants us to meet outdoors even in the winter, because she says we can’t be sure the building is clean enough and we don’t know the status of others who may have used the building while we are not there. The hall employs a cleaning person who, to all appearances, does a good job. As long as our members are all vaccinated and wear masks (they are and they do), what else do we need to do to be safe? How would you reassure this member and any others who are concerned? — L.C.
Mission Local

While some 5 to 11 year olds and their parents head to vaccine sites, community and health leaders are concerned the underserved need easier access

Just two and a half weeks into the emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s, some local vaccine sites are riding a high wave of demand. Others have limited doses and are seeing more hesitancy or immigrant parents finding access barriers. When adult vaccinations opened, Tracy Gallardo, who serves on the Latino...
WDBJ7.com

West Piedmont Health District vaccination rates impacted by 5- to 11-year-old eligibility

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the West Piedmont Health District has been challenged with low vaccination rates, over the last month their efforts seemed to be effective. “I’d first just like to applaud those who did what we asked them to do and got their vaccinations; our lobbies have been full of people getting their boosters and we are really pleased about that,” said Nancy Bell, Population Health Manager & PIO with the West Piedmont Health District.
CBS New York

9-Year-Old Allie Fiero, Who Has An Underlying Health Condition, Has Big Dreams For COVID Vaccine And Life After Isolation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The danger from COVID is higher for children with underlying health conditions. For some families, that means taking extra precautions. Many have been living in isolation for the last 18 months. Nine-year-old Allie Fiero and his family have lost so much time, but getting the vaccine means a chance to get back to school, go to restaurants, see his grandparents and return to normalcy. CBS2’s Jessica Layton asked Fiero what his dream job would be. “An astronaut, like up in space,” he said. He’s always reaching for the stars, and since the start of the pandemic, that’s purely meant trying to...
newspressnow.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Are big dogs dangerous pets for seniors?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently read that a large percentage of orthopedic injury to the elderly is directly related to their falling while walking large animals, specifically dogs over 20 pounds. Can you shed light on this please? — M.F. ANSWER: A March 2019 study in JAMA Surgery did identify...
KARE 11

A MATTER OF HEALTH: Prepping 5- to 11-year-olds for COVID-19 vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Top health experts agree the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-to-11 is an exciting development to make our communities safer. On Oct. 29, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for a child-size dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids. Children ages 5 through 11 years can receive one-third of the adult dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and they receive their dose in smaller needles designed specifically for children.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MassLive.com

With many children able to get COVID vaccine, these Massachusetts communities have the most 5-11-year-olds already vaccinated; Search for your community

Children ages 5-11 have only been eligible to get a COVID vaccine for about two weeks, but in that time some Massachusetts towns and cities have gotten initial doses to nearly 80% of their young populations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages...
juneau.org

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for your 5-11 year old in Juneau

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for your 5-11 year old in Juneau. Here are details of the vaccine providers in Juneau that currently offer the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11: Genoa Healthcare. Walk-in 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday (closed for lunch 12 – 12:30...
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
capradio.org

Interview: Dr. Ghaly on what California parents should know about vaccines for kids 5- to 11-year-olds

California is rolling out thousands of vaccination clinics across the state as eligibility expands to children ages 5 to 11. The lower dose version of the Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization last week, and vaccinations began immediately. This comes as nearly 70% of Californians have received at least one COVID-19 shot.
thefreshtoast.com

Falling Asleep At This Specific Time Might Be Good For Your Heart Health

Results of a new study suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health. Your sleep habits affect a variety of aspects related to your health, including your heart. According to a new study, there’s actually a heart health sweet spot for your bedtime: between the hours of 10 p.m. 11 p.m.
