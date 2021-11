Users based in the U.S. will not be able open new $ADA or $TRX positions starting on 26 December 2021. Users based in the U.S. will not be able to enjoy staking rewards for $ADA and $TRX since staking support for these two assets will end on 31 December 2021. Final rewards (in USD) will be paid out on 15 January 2022.

