UNICEF highlights the climate crisis on World Children’s Day

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorical Petra and Waleh Dam have gone blue for World Children’s Day – UNICEF’s global day of action for children celebrated every year on 20th November. Historical Petra and Waleh Dam have gone blue for World Children’s Day – UNICEF’s global day of action for children celebrated every year on 20th...

jordan.un.org

unicefusa.org

COP26 Update: UNICEF Rallies Businesses Behind Climate Action

A top priority for UNICEF at last week's climate summit was to get businesses to acknowledge that child rights and the environment are interconnected — and to drive deeper commitments to addressing and mitigating the negative effects of climate change on children's lives. A look at UNICEF's 10-point plan for leveraging the power of the private sector behind climate action.
ENVIRONMENT
caribbeantoday.com

UNICEF Calls for An End to Abduction of Children and Women in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Hait – The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is calling for an end to the abductions of women and children in Haiti, saying that for the first eight months of this year kidnappings have already exceeded last year’s total. “Nowhere is a safe place for children...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Children And Youth#On Children#Climate#Waleh Dam#Unicef Jordan#Makani#Go Blue
Inverse

climate crisis

The final pledges fell short, but there was still some progress made in Glasgow. Many came away from COP26, the UN climate conference, with a strong sense of disappointment. Activist Greta Thunberg summed up the proceedings as more ineffectual “blah, blah, blah.”. The final agreement and pledges made at COP26...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Over 1 million Afghan children 'at risk of death': UNICEF

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in its latest report said that more than three million Afghan children are struggling with malnutrition and that if their situation is not considered, over one million of them will be at risk of dying. "Today is World Children's...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Hot meals helping Haiti’s children recover from the earthquake

The children of families who were affected by the massive earthquake which devastated large parts of south-west Haiti in August this year are receiving free hot meals at school as part of an initiative by the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) to support the recovery of the country’s most vulnerable communities.
ADVOCACY
WNMT AM 650

Children skipping meals in majority of families in Lebanon, UNICEF says

BEIRUT (Reuters) – More than half of families in Lebanon had at least one child who skipped a meal by October 2021 amid a “dramatic deterioration of living conditions”, the UN’s children’s fund said in a report released on Tuesday. Children have been hit hard by the country’s deep economic...
CHARITIES
UN News Centre

Poverty and violence push 378,000 Central Americans north each year

For the past five years, poverty, food insecurity, climate shocks and violence have pushed, on average, some 378,000 Central Americans a year into the United States, according to a new report launched on Tuesday by the UN food relief agency. A joint report published by the World Food Programme (WFP),...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Prince William says we ‘owe it to our children’ to combat climate crisis

The Duke of Cambridge has called on people to take action against the climate crisis for the sake of younger generations.In a moving speech delivered at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London, Prince William said we “owe it to our children and future generations to act now” and referenced those risking their lives to protect endangered species in Africa.“Africa remains on the frontline of conservation, playing host to the most awe-inspiring diversity of fauna and flora,” he said.“The forests and savannahs of this vast continent are a precious form of natural capital. This not only underpins economies and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

It’s a fairytale that world governments will fix our climate crisis. It’s up to us

It was inspiring to watch activists – especially young people and those from the global south – as this Glasgow Cop limped towards its mushy end. They were on top of every twist in the text, and they won significant concessions from the big polluting countries. At the time of writing, it looks as if the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels will be mentioned in a Cop document for the first time, and that there will be more money for nations of the global south to “adapt” to the climate crisis. The activists’ anger echoed through the halls, and was heard in whatever parts of the world were listening. To the extent that this Cop worked at all, it’s a tribute to their perseverance and creativity.
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Official Commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021

The campaign highlights the universal nature of VAWG and acknowledging the particular challenges related to COVID-19, humanitarian and conflict situations as well as celebrating the success stories, showcasing the groundbreaking and transformative work that is being carried out despite the impact of the pandemic and often in highly complex humanitarian settings around the world, to show that VAWG can be prevented and inspire scale up and greater investments in the proven solutions.Violence against women and girls is the most pervasive violation of human rights globally. According to the latest estimates, nearly 1 in 3 women aged 15 years and older, around the world have been subjected to physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner, nonpartner sexual violence or both at least once in their lifetime, indicating that levels of VAWG have remained largely unchanged over the last decade. These numbers do not reflect the impact of COVID-19 and would be even higher if they included the full continuum of violence that affects women and girls including sexual harassment, violence in digital contexts, harmful practices and sexual exploitation across different contexts, geographic locations, in public and private settings, in contexts of peace or in contexts of conflict as well as in humanitarian or crisis settings with a disproportionate impact on the most marginalized women and girls.
SOCIETY
AFP

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

The anti-smog squad van careens through choking traffic in Lahore, on its way to track down factories belching out smoke -- a seemingly futile task in one of the world's most polluted cities. Lahore is routinely ranked as one of the world's most polluted urban centres, and frequently tops daily rankings. 
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT

