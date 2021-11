All the news is good coming out of Dallas following their 40-point torching of the Falcons. As Cowboys Nation basks in the moment, we have details on Dak Prescott and the offense getting back on track, we bust the blueprint myth (or at least give it a new spin), we give Dan Quinn the game ball, and we get into the Cowboys rookie who was in the right place at the right time for the second week in a row. All that, plus news on the arm injury that required CeeDee Lamb to receive medial attention… and all the analysis of the convincing win.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO