ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Clark Hunt aims to win back an 'el cheapo' trophy from Cowboys' Jerry Jones

newspressnow.com
 7 days ago

Nov. 19—As owners of NFL franchises, it's little surprise the Chiefs' Clark Hunt and Jerry Jones of the Cowboys would cross paths from time to time. Such was the case recently when Hunt delivered a message ahead of their teams' game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. "I ran into Jerry...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Shocking Loss

The fact that the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday isn’t really that shocking, but the manner in which they did is pretty stunning. Dallas was crushed by Denver, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. The Cowboys got down to the Broncos, 30-0, before scoring some points in garbage time.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

How Clark Hunt believes a downtown baseball stadium might affect his Kansas City Chiefs

Two months ago, before the Royals publicized their exploration of playing downtown baseball, they called their current co-tenants to offer them a heads-up. Because while a new stadium would affect the landscape of Kansas City — and its downtown neighbors — it would also have an effect on the tenant that would stay behind.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Hunt
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chiefs Cowboys#The Fan#Star
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys Are Making Significant Lineup Change

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the offensive line will look a bit different. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Friday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that Connor McGovern will be the team’s starting left guard for Week 11.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Jerry Jones unhappy with Amari Cooper’s vaccination choice, Cowboys absence

Jerry Jones has taken a jab at his star wide receiver for refusing to get the jab. With the Cowboys playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, Amari Cooper will miss his second consecutive game due to NFL COVID protocols. Testing positive for the virus while unvaccinated means a 10-day quarantine.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Shares His True Feelings On Loss To Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys, who were outclassed in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have now dropped two of their last three games. Still, it doesn’t appear that owner Jerry Jones is panicking. During his customary Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Jones focused on the long-term picture.
NFL
Dallas News

Jerry Jones on Tyron Smith’s progress, importance to the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently joined the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] to talk all things football. Here are some of the highlights. Is Tyron Smith your second most important player?. Jones: “Your left tackle, now arguably, if you started lining up the most...
NFL
newstalkflorida.com

Kansas City Chiefs’ Owner Clark Hunt May Want A New Stadium

The team has nine years left on its lease. In the it’s never too late to start planning ahead for a new stadium department, the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is looking into the 2030s and his team’s stadium needs. Hunt is monitoring Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman’s desire to move his baseball business to downtown Kansas City from the sports complex that the two teams share. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the Sports Complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Hunt recently said. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Had Bold Admission Following Sunday’s Win

Not much in life makes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones happier than seeing his team win a game. But after the team’s 46-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons today, Jones was on cloud nine. Speaking to the media after the game, Jones was asked when the last time he saw...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy