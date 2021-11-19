Chiefs' Clark Hunt aims to win back an 'el cheapo' trophy from Cowboys' Jerry Jones

The team has nine years left on its lease. In the it’s never too late to start planning ahead for a new stadium department, the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is looking into the 2030s and his team’s stadium needs. Hunt is monitoring Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman’s desire to move his baseball business to downtown Kansas City from the sports complex that the two teams share. “Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the Sports Complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Hunt recently said. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO