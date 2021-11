Tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Among those in attendance to pay tribute to the two-time Oscar nominee was Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who praised her for her “talent,” “vision”, intelligence and savvy, both as an actress and a producer, also teasing a “top secret Marvel Studios project” on which the studio is reteaming with the actress, which he said has nothing to do with her Black Widow character, Natasha Romanoff. Feige noted that Johansson, who became the first Marvel actor to exec produce one of the studio’s movies...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO