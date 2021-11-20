ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur democracy is at risk. The legislators’ rejection of the maps drawn by the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission (UIRC) left one to wonder whether they felt any obligation to honor the will of their constituents. The Better Boundaries initiative was the work of hundreds of volunteers who gathered thousands of signatures–enough...

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Instead of empty platitudes, protect veterans' freedom to vote

Every year around this time, veterans are inundated with those words, especially from elected leaders showing their “support.” While we appreciate the recognition, too much of the time, those words are just that — words. Without real action demonstrating one’s gratitude and support, phrases about honoring and supporting veterans on Veterans Day are simply lip service or performative public relations.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
mayfield-messenger.com

Local NAACP part of 'Freedom to Vote' rally at McConnell office

Some 20 constituents from West Kentucky, including members of the Mayfield and Graves County Chapter of the NAACP, assembled outside the Paducah field office of Sen. Mitch McConnell Wednesday for a “Freedom to Vote: Time to Act Rally” in order to express support for Senate Bill 1, The Freedom To Vote Act.
MAYFIELD, KY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Freedom to Vote Act Caravan Covers Three Counties

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Indivisible We Rise – West Central PA hosted a Freedom to Vote – Time to Act Caravan traversing three counties to draw attention to the Freedom to Vote Act and “the need to pressure Senator Pat Toomey to step up, do his job, and pass this important legislation.”
CLARION, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Rep. Wagner deserves rebuke for infrastructure vote

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush defends 'no' vote on infrastructure bill" (Nov. 9): As one of Rep. Cori Bush's constituents, I am glad the Editorial Board held her accountable on this issue. I am disgusted with her grandstanding on such an important bill. Letter: Hawley’s manhood speech reveals he is unfit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pantagraph

LETTER: Why think individual freedom more valuable?

What made some Americans form a malevolent cult of defiance in response to COVID-19? Members refuse vaccination, won’t wear masks or stay out of crowded indoor places and avoid large outdoor events. They say personal freedom is more important than the health of others or our country’s stability, so tens of thousands more have died and millions more have been infected.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Uirc#Better Boundaries#Congressional Districts#Utahns#The Women#Democratic Club
Redlands Daily Facts

Ken Calvert voted no on infrastructure measure: Letters

Re: “House sends $1T bill on infrastructure to Biden after Dems’ truce” (Nov. 6): Apparently our 42nd Congressional District Representative, Ken Calvert, feels that our Inland Empire area needs no more infrastructure, new or repairs, because he has voted against the infrastructure bill, passed by the House of Representatives last Friday. What other reason could there be for a “no” vote? Is he going to refuse any money that could possibly come from the passage of this bill? One only needs to look around our district to realize that there is much work to be done. Clearly our representative no longer represents the people or the needs of the 42nd. It is time for new blood in this position, and time for Representative Calvert to return to private life, because he no longer understands the meaning of the word “public.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: The Second Amendment Preservation Act is craziness

Regarding "When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever" (Nov. 7): This article was both informative and frightening. It seems the Republican-led Legislature is continuing to yell the "sky is falling" or "protect the Second Amendment" every chance they can. Letter: Hawley’s manhood...
LAW
INFORUM

Letter: Please, stop voting for these people

So North Dakota’s state government convenes a special session because they have all this money lying around and need to figure out what to do with it, but they are so devoid of imagination, empathy and intelligence that the best they can come up with is to ban something that doesn’t exist and give some of us enough money to buy an off-brand 32 inch TV? Great work, guys.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Mr. Hogan should care about gerrymandering — and the Freedom to Vote Act

On Oct. 20, every Republican U.S. senator voted against allowing a debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. A key component of the Freedom to Vote Act is the curbing of partisan and racial gerrymandering. The provisions in this bill would ensure maps drawn in the 2021-2022 cycle are fair and represent the needs of all voters. Eliminating partisan gerrymandering should have broad bipartisan support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vallejo Times-Herald

Mike Thompson votes to pass Build Back Better Act

On Friday the House Ways and Means Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee Chairman Mike Thompson, D. St. Helena,.voted to pass the Build Back Better Act, historic legislation that invests in families, workers, the economy and tackling climate change. The bill includes Thompson’s GREEN Act, sweeping legislation to tackle climate change by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Augusta Free Press

House votes, finally, to pass Build Back Better Act: Bill heads to Senate

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The House voted, of course along party lines, to pass the cornerstone item in President Biden’s first-year agenda, the Build Back Better Act. This after the theatrical eight-plus-hour delay for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s public temper tantrum, which accomplished oh so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Blake Moore’s lack of courage

Rep. Blake Moore and I are members of different political parties and have different points of view on almost all issues. Nevertheless I have held out hope that he would be a moderate Republican and avoid the extreme behavior of most elected members of his party. I actually felt empathy for him during the recent town hall at Weber High School as most of the questions came from the crazy anti-vax, COVID denying, conspiracy espousing crowd.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
New Jersey Globe

Murphy champions ‘robust’ version of the Reproductive Freedom Act

As the lame duck session continues to go by with little outward progress on the Reproductive Freedom Act, Gov. Phil Murphy once again committed today to getting the bill passed with as many of its current provisions as possible, including its mandate that abortions be covered by insurance with no out-of-pocket cost for the patient.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy