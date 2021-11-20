Letter: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act

Re: “House sends $1T bill on infrastructure to Biden after Dems’ truce” (Nov. 6): Apparently our 42nd Congressional District Representative, Ken Calvert, feels that our Inland Empire area needs no more infrastructure, new or repairs, because he has voted against the infrastructure bill, passed by the House of Representatives last Friday. What other reason could there be for a “no” vote? Is he going to refuse any money that could possibly come from the passage of this bill? One only needs to look around our district to realize that there is much work to be done. Clearly our representative no longer represents the people or the needs of the 42nd. It is time for new blood in this position, and time for Representative Calvert to return to private life, because he no longer understands the meaning of the word “public.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO