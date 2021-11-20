The elites and the deplorables

November 15, 2021 – The Freedom From Religion Foundation is decrying conservative rallies for scapegoating atheists and calling for “one religion under God” in America. Speaking at a recent three-day “ReAwaken America” conference, held at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio as part of a national tour, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the keynoter, opined: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Flynn reportedly spoke about his Christian faith to refute QAnon claims that he worships Satan. Flynn has been comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Pontius Pilate in promoting his theory of the “insurrection crucifixion.”

