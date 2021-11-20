ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The elites and the deplorables

Times-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was stunned by the talking heads on MSNBC and CNN the other night. After (Glenn) Youngkin won the Virginia election they responded by saying it was because Republicans support white supremacy. Wait? … What?. This is what the socialist in the mainstream media and progressives of the Democrat...

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YubaNet

FFRF deplores Flynn and Christian nationalism’s threat to atheists and nation

November 15, 2021 – The Freedom From Religion Foundation is decrying conservative rallies for scapegoating atheists and calling for “one religion under God” in America. Speaking at a recent three-day “ReAwaken America” conference, held at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio as part of a national tour, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the keynoter, opined: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Flynn reportedly spoke about his Christian faith to refute QAnon claims that he worships Satan. Flynn has been comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Pontius Pilate in promoting his theory of the “insurrection crucifixion.”
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

