Paris Saint-Germain welcome FC Nantes to Parc des Princes on Saturday with Mauricio Pochettino's men 10 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit as popular former player Antoine Kombouare brings his Canaris team to the French capital. Nantes are midtable and faring better than last season when they came close to relegation before making a late escape. Neymar is expected to be absent through injury while Lionel Messi should play some part for Les Parisiens.

