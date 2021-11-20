Advancing pay equity through apprenticeships

This story was originally published by Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion here. The University of Utah research community includes many researchers who apply an equity, diversity and inclusion lens to their work, often through action-oriented research designed to drive social change. Some of this research involves institutional self-study, meaning it is designed to examine our campus community and identify ways to create a more inclusive and equitable learning and working environment. In nurturing a research community in which everyone feels they belong, researchers enact the values of equity, diversity and inclusion while drawing on evidence-based insights for best practices for doing so.
