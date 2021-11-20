ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Advancing pay equity through apprenticeships

Times-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, we commemorate National Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 15 to 21. NAW was first observed in 2015 at a time when women made up just 9 percent of all Registered Apprentices, despite making up 47 percent of the U.S. labor force. We have seen the percentage of women...

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Advancing The Latinx Community Through Small-Business Lending

Luz leads Accion Opportunity Fund, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing small businesses with access to capital, networks, and coaching. Shortly after graduating college, I applied for a $500 credit card from my employer (a major bank) and was turned down because as an immigrant, I lacked a credit history. Years later, I was a co-founder of a mission-driven, for-profit community bank in Atlanta providing affordable financial services to Latinx consumers and small businesses. We tried to raise $10 million in equity but were only able to raise about one-third of our target — until we did the exact same pitch to investors with a male co-founder by our side.
SMALL BUSINESS
educateiowa.gov

Celebrate National Apprenticeship Week!

After a year that sidelined many in-person activities, including those that encompassed work-based learning, celebrating this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is more important than ever. Established in 2014, this annual event recognizes the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeships for business, industry and the workforce. This year, National Apprenticeship Week...
IOWA STATE
morningbrew.com

Pay-equity reviews pay off, research suggests

If your company hasn’t begun instituting regular pay equity reviews, it’s probably in the minority. According to research released this October by SHRM, over half (58%) of US organizations surveyed conduct proactive pay equity reviews. The reviews don’t seem to be just for show—the SHRM survey found that 83% of...
BUSINESS
himss.org

The Three Roles Precision Medicine Plays in Advancing Health Equity

Precision medicine represents a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. In the simplest of terms, precision medicine tailors care for each patient based on knowledge of individual patient characteristics. It has the potential to completely transform healthcare delivery and health outcomes by treating the individual patient while reducing the burden on providers and the delivery ecosystem. It moves us closer to a prevention model and away from the aggregate approach to healthcare delivery that has characterized the last 50-plus years.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Rodriguez
mma.org

Funding opportunity available through Rural Vaccine Equity Initiative

The State Office of Rural Health has announced a new opportunity for direct funding and support to rural communities for immediate COVID-19 mitigation as well as long-range strategies to help ensure resilience in the future. Requests for proposals for the Rural Vaccine Equity Initiative are due Nov. 29 through an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Holland nonprofit receives Lift Zone grant to advance digital equity

Comcast awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland a $50,000 Lift Zone Opportunity Fund grant, providing a variety of technology upgrades for those in need. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland, at 435 Van Raalte Ave., is home to one of Comcast’s Lift Zones, and the grant will help provide a variety of upgrades to technology, workspaces and programs and address further digital equity challenges for more Holland students and families.
HOLLAND, MI
utah.edu

Advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in research

This story was originally published by Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion here. The University of Utah research community includes many researchers who apply an equity, diversity and inclusion lens to their work, often through action-oriented research designed to drive social change. Some of this research involves institutional self-study, meaning it is designed to examine our campus community and identify ways to create a more inclusive and equitable learning and working environment. In nurturing a research community in which everyone feels they belong, researchers enact the values of equity, diversity and inclusion while drawing on evidence-based insights for best practices for doing so.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprenticeships#U S Department Of Labor#Registered Apprentices
hbr.org

Managers, Here’s How to Advocate for Pay Equity

Even with the staggering data on pay gaps around the world, talking about compensation is still a taboo at work. While changing this culture of silence needs to start at the top, line managers, especially new and young ones, have an important role to play, even if they’re not the ones calling the shots.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy