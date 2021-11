Starting Nov. 15, the Colorado Department of Transportation will fully close down Research Parkway between Powers and Channel Drive for some months. CDOT says this is important for the construction of an interchange and road improvements. The work should be done by next year. During the closure, Powers won’t be impacted. However, there won’t be any way to get on Powers from Research on the west side of the road.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO