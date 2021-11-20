ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give the gift of spring-flowering blossoms this holiday season

By Melinda Myers
stgeorgeutah.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEATURE —Give the gift of spring this winter to gardeners and non-gardeners alike. A pot of tulips, daffodils or other spring-flowering bulbs is sure to brighten a dreary winter day and elevate the recipient’s mood. Spring flowering bulbs need 12 to 15 weeks of temperatures between 35 and 45...

