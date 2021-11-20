Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently Builds Dread

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one! Spoilers ahead.
Showtime's “Yellowjackets” is a unique hybrid series—part family drama, part survival story, part horror movie, part coming-of-age flick. This kind of Prestige TV Stew often leads to inconsistent storytelling and characters, but the opposite happens with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s show, which gets richer and richer with each episode. I’m a big proponent for weekly episodes—shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” wouldn’t have been cultural phenomena if they had dropped on a streaming service and been forgotten a week later. However, there is something incredibly bingeable about Showtime’s excellent new show in that the writing here keeps building on itself, growing in potency as we get to know these characters better and better, courtesy of one of the best ensembles of the season. The metronome on this show ticks between character development on one side and plot twists/revelations on the other with such a fantastic rhythm that it becomes mesmerizing. Even at its most extreme (and it gets pretty extreme), it holds together. I only hope it gets the “buzz” it deserves.
Question: I’m wondering which fall shows are “can’t miss” for you? —CCM Matt Roush: There aren’t nearly as many new network shows to pick from as there used to be. I just reviewed both Ghosts and The Wonder Years very positively as the fall’s breakout comedies. They’re both terrific in very different ways, and I haven’t missed an episode of either yet. I had high expectations for The Wonder Years, given my fondness for the original series, but Ghosts is a particularly delightful surprise. Elsewhere, I’ve already made my admiration known for the ambitions of NBC’s Ordinary Joe, and I’m trying to find time to catch up on Fox’s intriguing The Big Leap to see how it’s coming along. Beyond that, the only new show I’m watching avidly — make that hate-watching — is NBC’s La Brea as the guiltiest of cheesy pleasures.
Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want more info on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2! This episode will need to build upon what is a fascinating premise, which is about both physical and mental survival. We know that a number of the man characters make...
Have you ever wondered what Lord of the Flies might have been like if it were about girls instead of boys? Find out in Yellowjackets episode 1. Showtime’s new survival thriller/psychological horror series is one of the best new shows of the year, and you don’t want to miss out on the premiere tonight.
Showtime released the Yellowjackets premiere a week early, meaning we’ve had to wait longer for Yellowjackets episode 2. When does the new episode release?. As thrilling as it is when networks and streaming services release premieres early, it does come with the unfortunate side effect of waiting longer for the next episode to release. It’s especially glaring in the case of Showtime’s new psychological horror series Yellowjackets, which delivered a thrilling premiere episode. Having to wait an entire extra week between the premiere and the second episode is a little torturous.
Looking for something familiar and new at the same time? There are plenty of great spinoffs to stream right now. Catch up on a few of them, below. Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock) James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill reprise their characters from the 2006–14 USA detective dramedy —...
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1, Episode 1.]. If you’re looking for a little Christmas cheer, Marvel’s got plenty in Hawkeye’s first episode. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree? Check. Dramatic sequences set to “Carol of the Bells?” Check. Powdery snow dusting the New York streets? Check.
Cuffing season calls for a sleigh full of new singles!. Yep, it’s that time of year again for HBO Max‘s festive holiday dating competition series, 12 Dates of Christmas. As Season 2 kicks off this Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25, fans will be introduced to a new trio of leads who are seeking someone special.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Matt Lauria on Josh & Allie: ‘He Takes a Few More Risks to See What’s There’. 'It becomes an all hands on deck situation,' Lauria says of the new team getting involved in the Wix investigation.
Comments / 0