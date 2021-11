LITTLEFIELD – As the old saying goes, defense wins championships. At the very least, defense wins bi-district championships. Muleshoe’s offense had trouble getting through the Brownfield defense. The Mules entered Thursday night’s Class 3A Division I Region 1 bi-district title game averaging over 32 points per game. It was evident early on that point total wouldn’t be likely against the Cubs. If they were going to get the win in the team’s first playoff appearance since 2017, they would need the defense to step up.

MULESHOE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO