ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

See What Christmas Was Like the Year You Were Born

By Isabel Sepulveda, Elizabeth Jackson
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers...

987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Geneva Regional News

Top holiday toys from the year you were born

If you’re looking to avoid tech this year, you could always go with one of those historic classics that never go out of style — like yo-yos, Tonka Trucks or teddy bears.
SHOPPING
Oxford Eagle

What will your table look like this year?

As we head into a second Thanksgiving celebration that includes dealing with COVID, what will our table look like this year? Who among us will have an empty chair that represents a missing member of our family circle? Who among us will be giving thanks to have survived COVID? At our family table, we will give thanks that the younger ones who had COVID recovered with no long-term effects. And the adults have been fortunate to have had the vaccine that has protected them, especially our sons who are on the front lines of this health-care crisis.
OXFORD, MS
ourcommunitynow.com

What are you grateful for this year?

Thanksgiving is sometimes the only time of year when we talk about what — and who — we're grateful for. Here are a few responses to that seasonal question.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

When should you put your Christmas tree up, and what are this year’s best decoration trends?

It’s that time of year when fans of the festive season start to wonder when is acceptable to start decorating for Christmas; and in particular, putting up the tree. Although traditionally, the tree would go up much closer to the big day - some say 22nd December, some say Christmas Eve - in recent years it has become the norm to see trees going up at the beginning of December, and even late November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Truce#Weather#British#German
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

As You See It: What are you thankful for?

ROCK SPRINGS -- There are many reasons to be thankful. The Rocket Miner strolled through Rock Springs to find out what has made a difference in the lives of locals who live here and why they’re thankful. Ariana Loredo Vasquez – Sweetwater County elementary school student - “I’m thankful for...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Star-Herald

JAKE ROBERTS: What were you thinking?

Tiny little thinkers with tiny little brains are well equipped for their amazing tasks. Brains of robins, mosquitoes, crickets, squirrels, rabbits, hummingbirds, and all other animals, insects, and fowl accomplish in their bodies and thinking some extraordinary feats. You didn’t think I was speaking of people did you? Although. we...
RELIGION
Bill Abbate

We Were All Born to Create

Have you ever considered the possibility that you are a creator? What if I told you that you were not only born to create, but you create every day of your life? How could it change your life?
KEAN 105

Beware Of Abilene’s Black-Eyed Kids And What You Need To Know

Back in 1998 when I first heard of this paranormal story from Brian Bethel a fellow Abilenian, friend, and a journalist for the Abilene Reporter-News. It’s the story of his encounter with the Black-Eyed Kids also known as the B-E-Ks. The first encounter ever in the United States happened right here in Abilene, Texas in 1996.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
higherperspectives.com

Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

Two Personality Traits Which Predict Long Life

Why friends are better at predicting how long you’ll live from personality traits. Men with conscientious personality traits and those who are open to experience live longer, a study finds. For women, those who are more agreeable and emotionally stable enjoy a longer life. The kicker is that it’s your...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
SOCIETY
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
wonderwall.com

Royals with children born out of wedlock

It's always fun to watch royal families grow (hello, Louis, Charlotte and George!). But what about the children who were conceived outside the royal marriage? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at royals from across the globe who have acknowledged their illegitimate children… Prince Albert and Princess Charlene said "I do" in 2011, and three years later they welcomed twins. But before he was dad to Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, Albert fathered two kids with two different women. Now, while his marriage has faced alleged ups and downs, the Monégasque monarch has a solid relationship with his illegitimate children: daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Teen discovers abandoned diner from the 1950s in perfect condition

Amazing video shows the moment a teen holidaymaker discovered an abandoned diner from the 1950s that was left in perfect condition. 15-year-old Rylee stumbled upon the perfectly-preserved, abandoned diner whilst exploring a forest on holiday with her family in Tennessee. The family went on to explore and found the mysterious...
FOOD & DRINKS
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: The children live in fear

Fear should be fun on Halloween. By the time Oct. 31 rolls around, however, I’m always burned out on dealing with the various fears of my children, most of which have nothing to do with ghouls and monsters. My 4-year-old likes to talk about “scary” things as if they don’t...
KIDS
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
1000
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy