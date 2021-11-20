ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

NC man accused of impregnating, trying to kill 13-year-old girl

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, impregnating her and attempting to run her over with a vehicle, authorities said.

Eduardo G. Rubio, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with one count each of statutory rape, attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder of an unborn child and first-degree kidnapping; and three counts of assault by strangulation, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

The victim’s mother told WRAL that she had a relationship with Rubio but was unaware her daughter was being abused. The woman said she and Rubio had been in a relationship for four years, the television station reported.

The woman added she was also pregnant by Rubio, according to WRAL.

According to court documents, the teen got into a fight with Rubio on Nov. 12.

The girl told authorities that she was choked into unconsciousness several times and that Rubio then tried to run her over while she was unconscious, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her neck, face, shoulders, arms, and knees, the newspaper reported.

During her examination, the girl allegedly told doctors that Rubio had been sexually assaulting her for the last two years, according to WRAL.

Doctors then determined that the teen was 4 1/2 months pregnant, the television station reported.

Rubio remains in the Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $1,030,000, according to online records.

