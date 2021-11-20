ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Morning Rush: More carousel talk, 'Consider everything. Believe nothing'

 5 days ago
Get your popcorn ready. We are in the home stretch with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. OK. One week from today is the season final for the LSU Tigers. With that said, it is time for coaching carousel talk; I know you love it.

As Ross Dellenger pointed out on Twitter, you should consider everything but believe nothing. The thing to consider when digesting news surrounding potential candidates for a job is everyone has an agenda. Either they are providing quality intel on a situation or it is agent-driven to help get their client get a new deal. There is a third option, throwing things against a wall and seeing if it sticks. Differentiating among them is the difficult part.

Take for example the Bill O’Brien chatter. It didn’t sit well with the LSU faithful. Meanwhile, the Alabama fans would love it. Why is that? Well, the fan base in Tuscaloosa would love nothing more than to shove O’Brien off to one of their rivals — or anyone that would take him. Questionable calls have left the fans scratching their heads. Who would have thought the heat on O’Brien would have Tide fans happy with Pete Golding? Who, I might add, they were ready to send to Austin with Steve Sarkisian nine months ago.

O’Brien wasn’t the only name being pushed on Friday. We heard from one Kentucky insider that Mark Stoops was in the running for the job as well. Why would we see Stoops’ name get thrown into the mix? Why not? Being associated with the LSU job earned Jimbo Fisher another contract. Mel Tucker is on the verge of signing a 10-year extension. It will probably get Lincoln Riley and Stoops a new extension as well.

When it comes to the validity of Stoops’ candidacy, I might believe it was real if he didn’t have a $20 million buyout attached to his name.

It seems as though LSU is getting everyone paid while not having to pay any of them. Welcome to the agent season portion of the coaching carousel. Also, who is Jimbo Fischer? All kidding aside, who hasn’t misspelled a coach’s name on Twitter.

On the topic of coaches who were once linked to the LSU job, did James Franklin admit he was staying with Penn State?

According to Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror, via Twitter, Franklin received a positive reaction from the State College Quarterback Club when he told them he plans on staying at Penn State in 2022.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Franklin reportedly told the crowd of up to 200 people on Wednesday.

Consider everything, believe nothing.

