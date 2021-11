Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Monday, JPMorgan announced a policy designed to help its Hong Kong staff cope with the onerous quarantine requirements the local government has imposed on the city, which require all arrivals to undergo up to three weeks of isolation in a hotel at their own expense. Staff members at an executive director level and below can apply for a one-time compensation of up to $5,000 to cover the cost of a mandatory quarantine period, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Fortune.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO