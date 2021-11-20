1702 9th ST NW

Very Special 2 BR, 2 BA Apartment in Dupont/Kalorama - Location, location, location - and the apartment you've dreamed about! Don't miss this large two bedroom two bathroom apartment with parking, a deck, skylights, and the best location in DC! The unit comprises the entire top level of a beautiful row house in sought after Kalorama/Dupont. The apartment has hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and breakfast bar area. Other great features include skylights, a fireplace, washer/dryer, central air conditioning, and a private elevator. There is a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and a smaller second bedroom and a hall bathroom. Plus, a parking space is included in the rent! You'll love the location, only blocks from Metro, restaurants, Dupont Circle, and Adams Morgan.
