1702 9th ST NW

I am looking to sublet my room in my apartment in College Park from January through the end of July. The apartment is a 4x4 in Terrapin Row building 3, meaning you'd have your own private room and bathroom. My other 3 roommates are also looking to sublet, so if you are looking to rent out a place with 1-3 other friends, that is an option as well. The apartment itself comes furnished with a couch, a TV, kitchen appliances, and a washer/dryer unit. The building is right next to the University of Maryland campus and close to a variety of restaurants and grocery stores. You have access to all buildings, and the amenities include study rooms on all floors of all buildings, a pool, fitness center, sauna, golf simulator, courtyards in every building, and a package delivery system. Rent is negotiable, and you as a tenant are charged for electricity in addition to rent but not water. Please email me with any questions/for more information.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO