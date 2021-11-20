ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

1702 9th ST NW

themunchonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2br - 1500ft² - 2BR+loft, Row House, Great Location! (Shaw) - Charming 1,500 sq. ft. top floor 2BR + Loft located in 1900's brick row house...

www.themunchonline.com

thexunewswire.com

818 Oak st 1

Newly renovated 1 bed apartment in Walnut Hills. Built in 1880, this building sits blocks away from Eden Park and one mile away from both UC and Children's Hospital. The unit is 700 sqft, with 12ft ceilings. Optional off street parking available. Water is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for Gas/Electric Not accepting Housing choice vouchers.
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

1811 Kalorama Road NW

1 Bed 1 Bath Kalorama Road, NW Washington DC - Looking for a unique apartment in a hot neighborhood? Look no further!. This top-floor, 1 bedroom apartment is equipped with a granite counter, stainless steel appliances, a large, ceramic stand-up shower, and vaulted ceiling. The price of rent includes the cost of water, sewer, and trash collection. Tenants pay for electricity and their own TV/Internet/Cable service. Unit will be ready for November 5th-10th move in date, but can be held to December if needed.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

8203 Russell Rd

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8203-russell-rd-alexandria-va/671595. Basement apartment available, just off Chesterbrook Rd (near Glebe)... living room, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, laundry. Perfect for... Learn more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

1222 Queen St NE

2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT! - Spacious and bright 2 bed 1 bath apartment available 12/1/2021. Wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, recess lighting, washer dryer in unit, and much more. Tenant pays for electricity. No pets and No smoking allowed. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1222 Queen St NE, Washington, DC.
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5107 Boydell Avenue

This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the entry level. Beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. New carpet in the basement and a newly renovated bathroom. Nestle in between the Capital Beltway and the DC Line. This home is minutes away from the National Harbor, Reagan National Airport, and (1) exit away from Old Town Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

2111 S Street, NW

Very Special 2 BR, 2 BA Apartment in Dupont/Kalorama - Location, location, location - and the apartment you've dreamed about! Don't miss this large two bedroom two bathroom apartment with parking, a deck, skylights, and the best location in DC! The unit comprises the entire top level of a beautiful row house in sought after Kalorama/Dupont. The apartment has hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and breakfast bar area. Other great features include skylights, a fireplace, washer/dryer, central air conditioning, and a private elevator. There is a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and a smaller second bedroom and a hall bathroom. Plus, a parking space is included in the rent! You'll love the location, only blocks from Metro, restaurants, Dupont Circle, and Adams Morgan.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
oucampus.org

22125 N 29th Ave

2 Bedroom condo with garage available December 10th! - Great location with easy access to I17 and 101 freeways. These condos boast a great floorplan with a 2 car garage, tile throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, and large closets. Washer and Dryer included in the home, Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent! No cats, no smoking. Pictures of similar home finishes may differ.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3599 Old Washington Road

Easy access to downtown Waldorf! Just off of Old Washington Road on a 1.38 acre lot, which is approved for up to three structures. Recent structural work to include new joists, sill plates, additional sump pump, and new subfloors. Previously occupied as residential, but is currently zoned commercial / RO. Great investment opportunity for business owners!
WALDORF, MD
oucampus.org

3220 N. 68th St.

Remodeled 2 bedroom condo near Old Town Scottsdale! Available now! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has been completely remodeled. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, fixtures and appliances. The bathroom has a new, tub, sink, etc. New ceiling fans, blinds and more throughout. A stacked washer & dryer has been added as well.Terrific location-close to Old Town and all the dining and entertainment the area has to offer. Also, just minutes from the 101, the zoo and Papago Park.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

E. Glendale Avenue

Del Ray One Bedroom - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden style apartment...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

659 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington DC, DC, 20002

*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Full room in a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom shared home in Capitol Hill. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://junehomes.com/residences/washington-dc/capitol-hill/capitol-hill-seven/tour. About This Home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian inspired home has...
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

405 Montrose Avenue

Spacious apartment near the town center, near 95, 200, Baltimore WASHINGTON Parkway. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom.1325.00 plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/laurel-md?lid=13114692. Location. 405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1325. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 11/23/2021. Listing ID. 77373229Source. Related The...
LAUREL, MD
themunchonline.com

1331 K St SE Unit 103

Cozy 2BR Condo in Washington! - Cozy 2BR 1.5 BTH Condo in Washington! Lovely updated condo with great natural lighting. The galley-style kitchen has updated appliances, including a dishwasher. The master bedroom is very ample and has great double closet. The full hall bathroom has a standing shower and updated fixtures. The additional bedroom also has great closet space.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1911 W Baltimore St APT. 2

Central Air & Heat, Wall to Wall Carpet, Modern Apartment, Laundry room in the building, Balcony view 1911 W. Baltimore is located one block from Bon Secours Hospital, on the 20 & 30 Bus Line, minutes from downtown Baltimore, the balcony view gives you a front-row seat to the harbors firework displays.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

4569 MacArthur Blvd NW

RECENTLY-BUILT 1BR Apartment in FOXHALL VILLAGE. One Month FREE RENT! - You'll love coming home to this upscale apartment in the serene Foxhall Village neighborhood in DC. Take comfort in its new, craft construction. Enjoy the luxury of this unit with 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom, all within a short trip to Georgetown University and Sibley Hospitals. We are extending a one-month FREE rent special for move-ins by December 1.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
MATC Times

7871-73 N 60th St

Updated 2BR Apartment - FREE Cable & Parking - Don't miss this updated, 2 BR unit located in a great Wauwatosa-adjacent neighborhood. This unit features hardwood floor in kitchen with carpeted living room, and tile bathroom. Kitchen features nice wood cabinets while living room features spacious living area. Heat and water included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
themunchonline.com

Subletting apartment in College Park

I am looking to sublet my room in my apartment in College Park from January through the end of July. The apartment is a 4x4 in Terrapin Row building 3, meaning you'd have your own private room and bathroom. My other 3 roommates are also looking to sublet, so if you are looking to rent out a place with 1-3 other friends, that is an option as well. The apartment itself comes furnished with a couch, a TV, kitchen appliances, and a washer/dryer unit. The building is right next to the University of Maryland campus and close to a variety of restaurants and grocery stores. You have access to all buildings, and the amenities include study rooms on all floors of all buildings, a pool, fitness center, sauna, golf simulator, courtyards in every building, and a package delivery system. Rent is negotiable, and you as a tenant are charged for electricity in addition to rent but not water. Please email me with any questions/for more information.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

1008 W. Lombard Street

Four Bedroom One Bathroom South Baltimore Town Home - Freshly Painted and updated Four Bedrooms One and A Half Bathrooms Town Home in South Baltimore. Comes with new Stainless Steel Appliances, new Kitchen Countertops, Laminated Wood Floors, Open Floor Plan, Wall To Wall Carpet On The Upper Levels. Central air, washer dryer included. Near Hollins Street Market. The House Is Near A Bus Line. Close distance to University of Maryland Medical Center, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, Inner Harbor, B&O Railroad Museum, the Horseshoe Casino, and more, this townhome near a bus line, only a few blocks west of Martin Luther King Blvd and gives you easy fast access to I-395. Tenant pays for all utilities.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1149 Neal St Ne

Large Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA - Spacious, Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA rental (w/ CofO). Bright and sunny- lots of light. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor throughout, Large Jacuzzi tub. Long yard/lot with parking. Near Atlas Arts District; H Street Corridor and Gallaudet University. AVAILABLE NOW!. 12 OR 24...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

