Prince George's County, MD

1149 Neal St Ne

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA - Spacious, Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA rental (w/ CofO). Bright and sunny- lots of light. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor...

1811 Kalorama Road NW

1 Bed 1 Bath Kalorama Road, NW Washington DC - Looking for a unique apartment in a hot neighborhood? Look no further!. This top-floor, 1 bedroom apartment is equipped with a granite counter, stainless steel appliances, a large, ceramic stand-up shower, and vaulted ceiling. The price of rent includes the cost of water, sewer, and trash collection. Tenants pay for electricity and their own TV/Internet/Cable service. Unit will be ready for November 5th-10th move in date, but can be held to December if needed.
WASHINGTON, DC
15506 Symondsbury Way

One Bedroom & Bath - Furnished to Rent - Property Id: 158547. This spacious bedroom is fully furnished with its own bathroom, bed, closet, dressing unit, lamp table, fridge, and cable ready. The home is located in a quiet place, not far from US Route 301 - Crain Highway and...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
1628 Independence Ave SE

Fully renovated 1BR Old City Apartment - Welcome home! Fully renovated one bedroom apartment boasts spacious living room, gorgeous wood floors, updated bath and kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy central air conditioning and in unit washer and dryer. Extended living and entertainment space in the common area backyard. Conveniently located with easy access to bus lines; three block walk to metro. Managed property with easy online application. Water included in rent. Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
1222 Queen St NE

2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT! - Spacious and bright 2 bed 1 bath apartment available 12/1/2021. Wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, recess lighting, washer dryer in unit, and much more. Tenant pays for electricity. No pets and No smoking allowed. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1222 Queen St NE, Washington, DC.
HOUSE RENT
Maryland Real Estate
2111 S Street, NW

Very Special 2 BR, 2 BA Apartment in Dupont/Kalorama - Location, location, location - and the apartment you've dreamed about! Don't miss this large two bedroom two bathroom apartment with parking, a deck, skylights, and the best location in DC! The unit comprises the entire top level of a beautiful row house in sought after Kalorama/Dupont. The apartment has hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and breakfast bar area. Other great features include skylights, a fireplace, washer/dryer, central air conditioning, and a private elevator. There is a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, and a smaller second bedroom and a hall bathroom. Plus, a parking space is included in the rent! You'll love the location, only blocks from Metro, restaurants, Dupont Circle, and Adams Morgan.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
14217 Travilah Rd

14217 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 - Brand new, barely lived in Camden model in Travilah Station. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with attached 2 car garage. Available January 1, 2022 ***** Main level entry features luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring in high traffic areas, a recreation room/den and a powder room, plus entry from the garage. The open concept main level features LVP flooring, ceiling fan and an eat in gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island with breakfast bar. Loads of windows for plenty of natural light. A slider takes you to your balcony. The upper level features an owner bedroom with luxury bath ensuite with extra large shower and walk in closet. The other two good sized bedrooms share a hall bath. Laundry is also on the upper level. LVP runs through the high traffic areas. ***** 'Smart Home' package: Voice Automated Smart Device, Video Doorbell, Schlage Wi-Fi Door Lock, Lutron Caseta PRO Light Dimmers with Smart Bridge and also ready for home security with Vintage Security. ***** The highly desirable community of Travilah Station is close to several major shopping centers, North Potomac Community Center, Shady Grove Hospital, Universities at Shady Grove and Johns Hopkins. Fifteen minute drive to Shady Grove Metro, close to Rt 28 and Shady Grove Road for easy commuting. School assignments to Stone Mill ES, Cabin John MS and Wootton HS. ***** No pets, no smoking. Security Deposit $3,700.
ROCKVILLE, MD
3503 East West Highway

Renovated Classic 4/3.5 Chevy Chase Rambler - Dignified rambler with garage and great outdoor living space - ideally located just 5 miles from Embassy Row. Lower level features separate entrance and full suite with bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. Main level features vaulted ceilings, sunny living room w/fireplace, hardwood floors updated appliances in kitchen and separate dining room. Large master bedroom with en-suite walk-in shower and good closet space. One car garage and large driveway allows for plenty of off street parking. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the rear yard with huge sweeping rear deck or hide out inside the private, enclosed sun room. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, NW Washington and Embassy Row.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
659 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington DC, DC, 20002

*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Full room in a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom shared home in Capitol Hill. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://junehomes.com/residences/washington-dc/capitol-hill/capitol-hill-seven/tour. About This Home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian inspired home has...
REAL ESTATE
E. Glendale Avenue

Del Ray One Bedroom - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden style apartment...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
405 Montrose Avenue

Spacious apartment near the town center, near 95, 200, Baltimore WASHINGTON Parkway. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom.1325.00 plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/laurel-md?lid=13114692. Location. 405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1325. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 11/23/2021. Listing ID. 77373229Source. Related The...
LAUREL, MD
Subletting apartment in College Park

I am looking to sublet my room in my apartment in College Park from January through the end of July. The apartment is a 4x4 in Terrapin Row building 3, meaning you'd have your own private room and bathroom. My other 3 roommates are also looking to sublet, so if you are looking to rent out a place with 1-3 other friends, that is an option as well. The apartment itself comes furnished with a couch, a TV, kitchen appliances, and a washer/dryer unit. The building is right next to the University of Maryland campus and close to a variety of restaurants and grocery stores. You have access to all buildings, and the amenities include study rooms on all floors of all buildings, a pool, fitness center, sauna, golf simulator, courtyards in every building, and a package delivery system. Rent is negotiable, and you as a tenant are charged for electricity in addition to rent but not water. Please email me with any questions/for more information.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
459 M St NW

Beautiful Studio Apartment Home - Logan Circle. Close to Metro. Available Now! - 459 M St NW, Apartment #B is located in the Logan Circle - Shaw neighborhood in the city of Washington, DC. Metro Bus Stop less than 2 minutes from property. The closest grocery stores are Safeway and B & M Food Store. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Busboys and Poets and A Baked Joint. Nearby restaurants include Sweetgreen, I Eat What I Want! Hospitality and Chipotle. This address can also be written as 459 M Street Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20001.
WASHINGTON, DC
5431 Kansas Avenue NW Lower Level

Fresh & updated 1BD/1 BA Lower Level in Petworth! All Utilities included! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this 1BD/1 BA Lower Level home! Conveniently located close to Metro, restaurant and shops! Completely updated and offers tiled floors throughout! Open kitchen to the dining area featuring new appliances, granite countertop. Includes 1 bedroom and a full bath. In-unit washer/dryer. Great neighborhood, Walking distance from Library Tavern, Andrene's, as well as Petworth, Brightwood, and Takoma Park restaurants. Minutes from U Street, Howard University, Georgetown University, American University, and Howard Law. Sorry, no pets! Application Fee: $60/person. Don’t wait! this home won’t last! Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
6000 Greeley Blvd

Beautiful Five Bedroom House in the Cardinal Forest Neighborhood - Huge home on corner lot, fenced rear yard with a deck for entertaining. Hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen with quartz countertop. Cool tiled floor rec room on the lower level with fireplace, fifth bedroom or den and a mud room. Tons of storage space. Shed not included.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
7916 CANDLEWOOD DRIVE

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Single Family Home In Sherwood Hall - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Single Family Home In Sherwood Hall * Inviting Foyer * Cozy And Sun-Filled Living Room With Wood-Burning Fireplace And Custom Mantle * Formal Dining Room With French Doors Leading To Large Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Spacious Bedrooms And Updated Bathrooms * Master Bedroom With Updated Dual Sink Vanity * Driveway And Off-Street Parking * Easy Access To Fort Hunt Road, Rt 1, Hybla Valley, Shops And Restaurants *
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
1825 Vernon St NW

Brand New Spacious 2 Bedroom in Adams Morgan/Dupont - Come see the brand new renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of all the action Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan. The unit features central air conditioning and heat, oversized stacked washer and dryer in unit, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator, ALL LED lighting to lower your electric bills and all a short walk to the Dupont Circle Station and the amazing Sunday Farmers Market. Pet friendly building on a nice street close to so many fun spots on 18th NW like Lucky Buns and Jack Rose. Hurry, this address is coveted and it won't last long! Professionally managed with online autopay and maintenance request entry. Utilities are separate. Please note #2 in inquiry.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
1637 Westwind Way

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo-Style Townhome In Much Sought After Westerlies Community - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo-Style Townhome In Much Sought After Westerlies Community * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Sun-Filled And Inviting Living Room * Pristine And Renovated Kitchen With Beautiful 42” Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Breakfast Area With Room For Table * Spacious Master Bedroom With Dual Closets * Spacious Front Deck With Tree-Lined Courtyard Views * You Cannot Beat This Location – Walk To Metro, Grocery, Shops, And Restaurants * Situated Just Off Dulles Access Rd, Great Falls Street, Dolley Madison Blvd *
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4950 Blaine Street NE

Hot Deanwood!!!! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, Fee Simple, semi-detached home, with very large yard, 2 car parking included, alley access, large finished basement with full bath and walk out. Open Kitchen, sunroom, gas range, hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, 2 bed 1 bath upstairs. Central HVAC. The tree-lined streets, convenient location, less than a half-mile to the Metro, amazing city accessibility, near shopping and main roads into DC or I-295.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1812 Benning Road NE

Great oppounity in H ST corridor. Close to everything to shops and restaurants. Development oppounity and sold-as is.
MLS

