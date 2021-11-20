Chartiers Valley athletes, including 5 girls basketball players, sign with colleges

Submitted Chartiers Valley athletes signing letters of intent include, standing, Helene Cowan (Seton Hill basketball), Kaden Crump (Seton Hill cross country), Perri Page (Columbia basketball), Hallie Cowan (Seton Hill basketball) and Aislin Malcolm (Pitt basketball) and seated, Marian Turnbull (Northeastern basketball), Josie Jones (Seton Hill lacrosse) and Mackenzie Minney (Indiana Wesleyan soccer). The group of seniors picked the earlier of two official national letter of intent days, Nov. 10, to recognize their choices. “We are very excited for all of our student athletes that are going to continue to play athletics at the collegiate level,” Colts athletic director Mike Gavlik said.

Nov. 10 was a busy day for eight Chartiers Valley athletes as the seniors put pen to paper and officially signed on the first of two national letter of intent days.

None of these current Colts wanted to wait until Feb. 2 for the second NLI day as they look ahead to life after graduating from Chartiers Valley this spring.

The eight were:

• Aislin Malcolm, basketball, Pitt

• Perri Page, basketball, Columbia

• Marian Turnbull, basketball, Northeastern

• Helene Cowan, basketball, Seton Hill

• Hallie Cowan, basketball, Seton Hill

• Kaden Crump, cross country, Seton Hill

• Josie Jones, lacrosse, Seton Hill

• Mackenzie Minney, soccer, Indiana Wesleyan

“We are very excited for all of our student athletes that are going to continue to play athletics at the collegiate level,” Chartiers Valley athletic director Mike Gavlik said. “To have five girls basketball players sign with Division I and Division II schools from one senior class is very rare.”

Chartiers Valley girls basketball coach Tim McConnell also shared his pride for each of the five.

“I am so proud to say I am the coach of these special girls,” he said.

McConnell shared his thoughts on each of the Fab Five:

• Malcolm: “One of the best shooters I have ever coached. A three-year captain, she has a chance to be the all-time leading scorer in Chartiers Valley history.”

• Page: “One of the most athletic players I have ever coached. She is very competitive and a great leader, as well. She can play any position I ask her to play.”

• Turnbull: “She has improved from last year. Great ballhandler with great court vision.”

• The Cowans: “Helene is a great rebounder and defender. She has really worked hard to develop her game for the next level. Hallie is a pure shooter who runs the floor well. She has also worked hard to develop her game.”

Minney was a first team all-section soccer player this fall and was team captain.

“IWU is getting a phenomenal player,” Chartiers Valley soccer coach Jason Edwards said. “Minney is a dedicated player that serves her growth and development but of others, too. Her commitment to her teammates is second to none. She is grade A in every category imaginable.

“If she made captain before her four years are up at IWU, I wouldn’t be surprised. Armband or not, her natural qualities as a leader will shine through and her trait as a captain will be on show for all to see.”

Kaden Crump was a PIAA qualifier in cross country this fall and will run track this spring.

Josie Jones hopes to lead the Colts girls lacrosse team to a playoff appearance again this spring after the team reached the quarterfinals last season.

“Their leadership and work ethics are the foundation that athletic programs are built on,” Gavlik said. “We look forward to watching them in their college careers.”

