The Wichita Children's Theatre and Professional Touring Company will present ALICE IN WONDERLAND. When we meet Alice, she is being tutored by her sister. Alice is soon off into her usual world when she suddenly catches a glimpse of a White Rabbit. She follows the rabbit into a hole and is transported to a very strange, very silly Wonderland. she soon encounters a Caterpillar who insists on speaking everything in thyme, a door attended by the Dormouse who can't decide which side of the door she should be on, a crazy Mad Tea Party hosted by the deranged Mad Hatter and then she finally meets the Queen of hearts. Alice finds herself in the middle of s very silly trial of the Knave of Hearts and becomes the role of defense attorney. The trial ends after a series of nonsensical testimonies. Alice learns never to lose her imagination. Alice in Wonderland is a musical comedy adaption of Kevin M. Reese based on the popular novel by Lewis Carroll.

CHANUTE, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO