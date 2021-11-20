ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' updated win total odds after 10 games

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yup92_0d2mNsey00

Even though the Rams are 7-3 and only one game behind the league’s top teams this season, confidence in Los Angeles is dwindling after their back-to-back losses to the Titans and 49ers. They remain a Super Bowl contender and have a great chance to make the playoffs, but there are now greater concerns than there were three weeks ago.

When the season began, the Rams’ over/under win total was set at 10 games, tied for sixth-highest in the NFL. They’re just three wins shy of reaching that total and will almost certainly reward bettors who took the over on that number.

But now that 10 weeks are in the books, oddsmakers have released new projected win totals. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams’ new projected win total is 11.5 games. That means they would have to win five of their last five games in order for the over to hit.

Over 11.5: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Under 11.5: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

The Rams’ final seven opponents are as follows: Packers, Jaguars, Cardinals, Seahawks, Vikings, Ravens and 49ers. They should certainly beat the Jaguars and likely the Seahawks and Vikings, too. But the Packers, Cardinals, Ravens and 49ers could give the Rams some real trouble, especially after seeing the way they’ve played the last two weeks.

Even if the Rams only win 11 games, they should still make the playoffs as a wild-card team. But they would much rather win the division and host a playoff game, and 11 wins probably won’t get it done.

