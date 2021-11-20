ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leaders Chelsea cruise to impressive victory at Leicester

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday. First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break. The European champions...

www.fourfourtwo.com

chatsports.com

Chelsea move SIX POINTS clear at the top of the Premier League with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all on target in a classy 3-0 victory to heap more misery on Leicester

N’Golo Kante was on target at former club Leicester as Premier League leaders Chelsea dominated Saturday's lunchtime kick off to maintain their unbeaten away record. After Antonio Rudiger had headed the visitors into an early lead, Kante fired home from the edge of the box after 28 minutes against the team he won the title with in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Leicester vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The Premier League returns this weekend, with Leicester City and Chelsea facing each other in Saturday's lunchtime fixture. The Foxes will host the tie desperate to get their season back on track. Prior to the international break, Brendan Rodgers' side followed a promising run of four straight victories in all competitions with three games without a win. A 2-0 defeat to Arsenal was followed by 1-1 draws to both Spartak Moscow and Leeds United last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
atlantanews.net

Lukaku, Kovacic out of Chelsea's trip to Leicester

London [UK], November 19 (ANI): Forward Romelu Lukaku will not feature in Chelsea's Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday, head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed. It's been almost a month since the Chelsea striker injured his ankle during a Champions League game against Malmo, in what was his 11th appearance of the season after re-joining the club in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea. After another break for World Cup Qualifiers, the English Premier League is back and back with a bang! Familiar faces at the top of the league in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are joined by the surprising West Ham United, who find themselves in the thick of the league battle after 11 weeks of play. League leaders Chelsea kick off this week’s action as they travel north to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City. Also, on tap is a classic big club rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. After an upset loss to West Ham, Liverpool welcome the resurgent Gunners to Anfield, who are unbeaten in 9 and can join the top four party with a triumph at fortress Anfield. Check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester vs Chelsea: Three things to look for as Premier League returns

There is nothing like the anticipation of seeing Chelsea back in action after an international break, is there? Several players, obligated to perform their duties to their countries, return to Cobham this week and will travel to the East Midlands for Saturday’s early kick-off against Leicester City subsequently. Thomas Tuchel’s men were perhaps unlucky to go into the international break on the back of a draw, but preparations presently would be geared towards achieving a significantly better outcome when league football returns this upcoming weekend. There is, after all, a position at the top of the table for Chelsea to protect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Leicester clash test of title credentials

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses Saturday's early Premier League fixture against Leicester City. Ahead of the Foxes clash, Tuchel shared his thoughts on an extremely tough title race in the Premier League. Tuchel said his team must show consistency if they're to match Liverpool and Manchester City. Chelsea go into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester midfield blow ahead of Chelsea clash

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been ruled out for Saturday's clash with Chelsea. The Belgian midfielder was substituted with a calf issue against Leeds before the international break. The injury caused Tielemans to withdraw from playing for his country. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed at his pre-match press conference...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Kante leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over former club Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has marked his latest return to former club Leicester with a brilliant individual goal to help the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win. There was also a second league goal of the season for Christian Pulisic after his entrance as a second-half substitute as Chelsea swept aside a team it battled against last season just to secure a top-four finish. Chelsea is a genuine title contender this season having lost just one of its opening 12 games. That was to title rival Manchester City. Antonio Rudiger also scored for Chelsea at King Power Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester fullback Thomas studying Chelsea pair James and Chilwell

Leicester City fullback Luke Thomas admits he's studying Chelsea pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Thomas, 20, will come face-to-face with the England stars this lunchtime when Chelsea visit the King Power. The England Under-21 ace said: “Those two together at Chelsea at the minute are unstoppable. They're both on...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Coral – Leicester v Chelsea Offer

It’s Leicester v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ pre-match bet on Leicester v Chelsea and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use in play. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £3.60 and here’s how…
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea shouldn’t start certain players simply because it can at Leicester

Chelsea has gotten off to a scorching start this season. The Blues are currently sitting atop the Premier League, second in Group H of the Champions League and they’re into the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. They’ve also already got a European trophy to their name in the form of the Super Cup. The most impressive part of the near-flawless beginning of the season has been the injuries that Chelsea has had to manage around early on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea at Leicester score predictions: Big win in PL return?

Chelsea is back! The two-week international break once again felt like an eternity as we awaited the return of club football. The Premier League comes back with one of the best games of the weekend, an early Saturday kickoff between the aforementioned Champions of Europe and Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City. On one hand we have the leaders of the English top flight and on the other, the most disappointing side thus far this season. Nevertheless, the tension between the two sides and the caliber players amongst them will make this must see TV.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Rudiger reveals planning involved in Leicester goal

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger believes their work on the training ground was key to his opening goal against Leicester City on Saturday. The Blues ran away with a 3-0 win against the Foxes in the Premier League. Rudiger scored his side's first, with N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic sealing the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
hot96.com

Soccer-Pulisic back among goals as leaders Chelsea stroll past Leicester

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -American forward Christian Pulisic was back among the goals as Premier League leaders Chelsea extended their advantage at the top of the table to six points with a comfortable 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes after...
PREMIER LEAGUE

