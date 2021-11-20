Mason Greenwood misses Watford match after testing positive for Covid

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink Juventus 4-0 and march an imperious Chelsea into the Champions League’s last 16.The defending champions battered the outclassed Italians, Chelsea booking their place in the knockout stages but also overhauling their Serie A rivals at the top of Group H.Match or better Juve’s result in the final set of round-robin fixtures in early December and the Blues will top the group.Well, that was fun! 😆#CheJuv pic.twitter.com/ds2jMUA3f2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2021Chelsea’s sole concerns on a raucous west London night proved injury scares for N’Golo Kante and...
Comments / 0