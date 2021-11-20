ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Greenwood misses Watford match after testing positive for Covid

By PA Staff
Cover picture for the articleManchester United forward Mason Greenwood has tested positive for Covid-19. The 20-year-old was a notable absentee from the side named to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday...

