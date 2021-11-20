ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation Union Leaders Tell Congress to Enact No-Fly List

Cover picture for the articleA series of aviation-related industry leaders testified before Congress this week and are asking lawmakers to enact a universal no-fly list for unruly passengers. “If there is not a no-fly list … people are going to continue to assault plane crews and gate agents,” Transport Workers Union of America president John...

thedrive

Pentagon Stands Up New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Group As Congress Pushes For Even More Action

There is finally a growing consensus that unexplained aerial phenomena may represent national security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Late last night, the Pentagon released a memorandum outlining the creation of a new organization focused on the issue of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, more commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, and the threats they might pose to national security. This group will replace the existing UAP Task Force within the U.S. Navy and will be focused entirely on encounters in areas designated as Special Use Airspace, or SUA, such as warning areas off America's East and West Coasts where many reported incidents have occurred in the past. Separately, a number of members of Congress are calling for the U.S. military to take much broader action, including in a proposed amendment to the Senate's draft of the annual defense policy bill for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
Gosar Introduces Legislation to Reform the No-Fly List

Representative Paul Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04) issued the following statement after introducing H.R. 6030, the Freedom to Travel Act of 2021. This legislation will restore due process in air travel security and restore the basic right to travel for all Americans. “Reports that Americans with no criminal backgrounds have been placed...
Congress Demands Accounting of Airline Pandemic Relief Money

In the wake of several incidents of mass airline delays and cancellations this year, several Congressional lawmakers are demanding an accounting of where the $50 billion in government pandemic relief money to the aviation industry has gone. Ostensibly, the bailout grants and loans issued last year were to help airlines...
Unruly airline passengers must be placed on no-fly list, union says

A union representing tens of thousands of transit workers is calling on Congress to place unruly airline passengers on a no-fly list in order to quell the surge of violent incidents taking place on U.S. airlines. Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen brought his concerns before the House Homeland Security...
U.S. Labor Groups Call For Federal No-Fly List for Unruly Passengers

WASHINGTON—Union leaders representing frontline transportation workers urged members of the U.S. Congress during a Nov. 16 hearing to work with the FAA to implement a national database of unruly airline passengers, part of an effort to cut down on a recent spike in inflight assaults against flight... Subscription Required. U.S....
Yellen tells Congress December 15 is new debt ceiling date

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States might not be able to pay its bills after December 15 as the United States barrels toward hitting the debt limit. The new so-called x-date comes just over one month after lawmakers reached a short-term deal to raise the debt limit into December.
Justice Department to Prioritize Prosecution of Crimes on Flights

In the wake of an ever-increasing number of violent crimes by passengers on commercial airlines, United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today ordered attorneys across the country to prioritize the prosecution of anyone who endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or...
US Transportation Secretary Not Pushing Vaccine Mandates for Domestic Air Travel

The United States Transportation Secretary said Sunday that he believes there are better ways to end the coronavirus pandemic than requiring proof of vaccination for domestic commercial flights. According to The Washington Post, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that other strategies other than...
American-JetBlue Alliance Seeks Dismissal of DOJ Lawsuit

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit seeking to block the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership between the two carriers. The airlines put together the NEA in 2020 to close the competition gap with Delta and United in major northeast...
House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
