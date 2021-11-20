ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lin-Manuel Miranda reflects on impact of 'Hamilton'

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin-Manuel Miranda is very busy working on movies, writing the music for...

www.today.com

Variety

Why Uzo Aduba’s New Broadway Role Reminds Her of ‘Jaws’

Uzo Aduba does not play a great white shark in Lynn Nottage’s new Broadway comedy “Clyde’s” — but her role in the show does make her think, somewhat surprisingly, of “Jaws.” Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: The Emmy-winning star of “In Treatment” and “Orange Is the New Black” plays the title character in the production, but there are long stretches of time when Clyde, the proprietor of a roadside diner that employs the formerly incarcerated, is mostly absent from the proceedings. Even when she’s not onstage, however, the prickly and intimidating Clyde is always looming over the action. “It made me think...
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘Encanto’ Cast Dish on New Disney Movie

Ample excitement surrounds the release of Disney‘s new animated adventure, ‘Encanto.’ And with good reason. The eagerly anticipated film tells the tale of a young Colombian girl named Mirabel (played by Stephanie Beatriz). Unlike her loved ones, she is the only member of her family who doesn’t possess magical powers...
MOVIES
whbl.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute’s festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit “Rent”. Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Robin De Jesús Talks tick, tick...BOOM! & Watching His Friend Lin-Manuel Miranda Direct

Robin De Jesús, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & Ben Ross in "tick, tick...BOOM!" tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, is in select theaters now and arriving on Netflix on November 19. Starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, the movie is chock-full of stage stalwarts, including Tony nominee Robin De Jesús, who plays Larson's best friend Michael in the film. He met up with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at The Rum House on The Broadway Show to talk about the full circle project.
MOVIES
People

Lin-Manuel Miranda on How Rent Changed His Life and Led Him to Direct Tick, Tick…Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda comes full circle with his movie directorial debut Tick, Tick…Boom!. In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Tony winner, 41, shares a powerful story about key moments in his life, including the first time he saw Jonathan Larson's influential musical Rent on Broadway and how the experience impacted his writing. Miranda would go on to write his iconic musical Hamilton. He's now adapted Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! into his first film as director.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda gave Tick, Tick...Boom! a frame story about the real Jonathan Larson

Pan left...close up on the steeple of the church.... Rent character Mark Cohen sings these words as he ponders the dissolution of his found family and the role he plays as an observer of their lives, hiding behind his camera. One of composer Jonathan Larson's most enduring creations, Mark has a distinctive early '90s indie filming style — one that pops up in the new frame story director Lin-Manuel Miranda has given Tick, Tick...Boom!, another Larson musical now coming to the big screen (and Netflix).
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is in love with the act of creation

Jonathan is the kind of guy who earnestly jots down a note — “Fear or love?” — and then promptly quits his job waiting tables. Who believes that inside fancy apartment buildings are pretty ladies in evening gowns caressing the walls and sipping Champagne all day long. Who introduces himself as “the future of musical theater” sans irony, as if he’s testing out the idea to make sure he still believes it.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
THEATER & DANCE
NewsTimes

'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
MOVIES
The Independent

Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of his films: ‘It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights, saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.Speaking to The New Yorker, Miranda addressed the controversy again.“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen...
MOVIES
ryerecord.com

“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
MOVIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Slams Cancel Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not subscribing to cancel culture. The playwright and actor is not a fan of having to “bend his art to meet criticism.”. Miranda recently faced backlash for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his film In the Heights. And while he’s apologized for the film’s shortcomings, he does not plan to fall victim to “cancel culture.”
MOVIES
orartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: Archival treasures, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kurt Vonnegut, and more

In today’s digitized, cloud-computing world, it’s hard to imagine data truly being lost. (You have been making regular backups, right?) From big-budget epic features to every last TikTok video to security camera footage, most film and video made in 2021 will be around virtually forever, unless steps are taken to actively destroy it.
PORTLAND, OR
WNYC

Domhnall Gleeson, Van Gogh Exhibit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Future of Work

A new show from playwright Enda Walsh titled "Medicine" tells the story of a man struggling with mental illness, trying to process his past through an unconventional therapy method. The Irish Times says star Domhnall Gleeson's is "a force to be reckoned with." Gleeson joins us to discuss. "Medicine" runs at St. Anne's Warehouse through December 5th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

