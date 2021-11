Here in Texas we have a certain way of doing things, and we like to follow tradition. However, washing your turkey is one thing Texans can skip doing. According to the CDC, you should never wash or rinse raw turkey. If you've been doing it for years, don't feel embarrassed because there's a lot of people who've been blissfully unaware of the risks that come with washing raw poultry.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO