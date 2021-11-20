Live updates: Iowa State football takes on Oklahoma in Norman

West Virginia arrives at the end of the road with Saturday night's game at Kansas, and the stakes are clear. If we're being honest, the statistics are, too. It's not just that the Jayhawks have been the dregs of the Big 12 for as long as WVU has been in the league. It's that what the Mountaineers aim to do aligns with what Kansas cannot contest. What are these soft spots? How can WVU attack? What can Kansas do to cover up? Who must the Mountaineers contend with and who will the offense lean on for answers? Which identity will surprise you? And then on the other side of the ball, how will the Jayhawks run the ball? Can they throw it? Who or what are we talking about after the game? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

FOOTBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO