ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4515 E. Weaver Rd.

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Desert Ridge Home with Custom Finishes - This beautiful Desert Ridge home has it all! The home has an open, spacious backyard with a pebbletec pool that is an entertainer's delight! The house has 3 bedrooms and...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

8035 N. 17th Dr.

GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH TONS OF CURB APPEAL - Curb appeal galore in this well kept, charming neighborhood. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tons of upgrades. Open floor plan with stunning laminate wood floors throughout (no carpet!). Formal living room. Incredible kitchen with beautiful white wood cabinets and breakfast bar with stainless steel dishwasher and smooth top range opens to cozy family room with wood burning brick fireplace. Fridge provided as is. Shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Hall bathroom has large tiled shower, new vanity and fixtures and skylight! ).Decorator neutral interior paint and upgraded fixtures throughout. Lots of storage! Nice covered patio and easy care landscaping. Manual 2 car garage. Close to transportation, walking distance to light rail. great food and entertainment and Rio Salado College North. Tenant pays utilities. Pets on owner approval (3 pet limit: max 2 dogs, 50 lb weight limit with pet deposit). $1850 sec dep, 250 cleaning dep, 75 rekey/75 admin fee. Tenant pays 2.3% city rental tax monthly. $50 pet rent for dogs.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2922 N. 35TH STREET

35th street Thomas 1bd updated - Nice remodeled apartment building. Polished concrete floors, new fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Large living room areas, central A/C, Great feel to the property, has Outside barbeque area with shade gazebo. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

1820 W Mulberry Dr - 206

Updated 1 bed condo w laundry, Central Phx - Nicely updated 1-bed condo with vaulted ceilings in Central Phoenix. 2-tone paint throughout this huge 1-bed condo. Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Ceiling fan in both living and bedroom. Walk-in closet in bedroom. Laundry room with additional storage. Dining area of the kitchen and spacious balcony too.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2929 W Yorkshire Dr #1113

Cute Condo - 1 Bed 1 Bath 658 sqft condo in Phoenix. This cute condo in a gated community is a must see and includes built fireplace, tile floors, ceiling fans, community pool & spa! Come see!. *Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Ridge#Property Management#Recessed Lighting#Stainless Steel#Gas Range#Quartz Counter#Lg#Az Loop#Tpt
oucampus.org

9600 N 96th St #126

2 Bed and 2 Bath Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New paint, newer flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,899.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $32.23 for a total monthly lease payment of $1,932.23. Security deposit of $2,000. {2 year term preferred @ $1,699.00 for for first year and $1,899.00 for second year +tax}. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Water/sewer/trash provided. Washer & dryer provided. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1617 E Tierra Buena LN

FREE RENT IN NOVEMBER (NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL)! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home w/ Pool North Canyon Estates! - FREE RENT IN NOVEMBER (NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL)! This Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath North Canyon Estates home is tucked back into a cul-de-sac in this sought-after, mountainside community. The floorplan features the Master upstairs, all other bedrooms down. This home has been impeccably maintained. Case and point- the immaculate 3 car garage w/built-in cabinets and epoxy floor! The lavish interior features dining and living areas, stack stone fireplace, and superior laminate flooring in the right places. The Chef's kitchen is equipped with oak cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances such as a wall oven, and an island w/breakfast bar. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, private balcony, a walk-in closet with sliding mirror doors, and a full bath with dual vanities plus separate tub and shower. Step out into the resort style backyard which includes a covered patio, built-in BBQ, storage shed, and a refreshing waterfall pool! Call today to schedule your showing!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

126 N 10th Ave

1 bed 1 bath - Available now! This wonderful home has been converted to a duplex with two available units for rent! Each apartment includes 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom and is 611 square feet. Enter and discover an open layout, fresh paint, ceiling fans, and tile. This home is nestled...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

12440 N 20th Street Unit 211

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in north Phoenix. Open floor plan Kitchen features black,stainless appliances. Kitchen over looks great room. Bathrooms have tile showers. Pool area next to unit makes it nice to enjoy the pool and BBQ area. Location. 12440 N 20th Street...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
oucampus.org

2245 N Dayton ST - 3

New construction, Coronado 2-bed 2-bath condo with laundry - New construction in the heart of the Coronado neighborhood in Phoenix. Quaint community of only 8 units offering ground up new construction. Dual pane windows, high ceilings, wood-look floors throughout, custom doors and trim provide a clean, modern home waiting for you. Open floor plan has kitchen with island open to living. Kitchen boasts shaker style cabinets, brush nickel finishes, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in living and beds with white 2" faux wood blinds. Spacious beds with large closets and 2 full baths. Laundry is located in hallway closet. Assigned parking in rear with plenty of street parking available in this quiet, historic neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3220 N. 68th St.

Remodeled 2 bedroom condo near Old Town Scottsdale! Available now! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has been completely remodeled. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, fixtures and appliances. The bathroom has a new, tub, sink, etc. New ceiling fans, blinds and more throughout. A stacked washer & dryer has been added as well.Terrific location-close to Old Town and all the dining and entertainment the area has to offer. Also, just minutes from the 101, the zoo and Papago Park.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8613 W. Davis Rd

*** NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is home was just remodeled and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1311 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, vinyl plank flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

6316 W. Branham Lane

Great location for 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. - Awesome property in desirable subdivision of Avalon Village in Laveen. Subdivision includes community pool, playground with play equipment and green spaces. Home has upgraded contemporary kitchen with galaxy gold granite counter tops, 36 inch upper maple cabinets with decorative hardware & recessed can lighting. Large master bedroom with double doors, large closets in all bedrooms, upgraded ceiling fans, and epoxy coated floor in 2-car garage. Home also has covered patio with low maintenance landscaping in backyard. Monthly front yard landscaping included in the rental amount. Tenant to pay 2% monthly administrative fee, 2.3% City of Phoenix rental tax, and $199 Admin move in fee. $100.00 of the security deposit is a non-refundable move-out inspection fee. All apps must go through pet screening.com even if you have no pet. Must view property in person before applying. Apply and pay for application fee online at www.denmanrealty.com. Open bankruptcies, unpaid evictions or rental judgements will not be accepted. Recent felonies (last 5 years) will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4425 E. Paradise Ln.

3-bedroom with pool North Phoenix - AVAILABLE ASAP 1 -- 3 bedroom and 2 bath on a quarter acre lot. Open floor plan with a sunken living room and fireplace. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Sparkling pool and huge lot. Close to freeway, shopping, schools parks and dining. No Pets. No smoking. No evictions or collections on record allowed. $40 Application fee per adult. Rent is $2,995/mo. + 3.5% tax and admin fee ($104.83) = $3099.83/month total rent. $3100 security deposit. Call Travis for showings at 480-241-1621.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

3065 N 67th Ave

Discover the community and apartment amenities La Estrella Vista has to offer. - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

6 W Hill Dr

Charming 2bed/1bath apartments Downtown Avondale! - Property Id: 771470. Charming 2bed/1bath apartments available in Downtown Avondale! Ready for leasing with New A/Cs, Fresh Paint, Exterior Storage, and Convenient Smart Locks! Washer & Dryer included In-Unit. There are 3 apartments available within the Tri-Plex. The 680 sq. ft. floor plans are nearly identical with minor differences in kitchen and bathroom styles. Bedrooms have fresh carpet and beautiful light fixtures. The triplex has a private entrance with One (1) Off-Street Parking Space available for each unit. Water/Sewer/Trash also included!
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

13365 W Canyon Creek Dr

4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! - Spacious one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new interior and exterior paint along with brand new carpet. Home features large living room and family room and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also features a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, a large walk in closet in the master, a covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

818 E Roosevelt St

8th & Row - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath - Attached 2 Car Garage - Townhouse style rental community!. -Cat & Dog friendly! 25 lbs or less & no aggressive breeds. Water/Sewer/Trash/Air Filter/Pest Control: $128 per month. Electricity: APS. Security Deposit: $550 - 1.5 of rent. Pet Rent: $35 per pet.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

17425 N. 19th Ave.

Receive $500.00 off move-in cost for any Renovated unit and waived Admin fee if moved in by 10/31/2021 units! - Welcome to your new home at Tides at Deer Valley. A beautiful community located near fine dining, shopping, and major freeways. Our stylish apartment homes give you a cozy, relaxing feeling after a long day of work.
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

814 E Hundred Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23836

Investor Special C3 Zoning!!! This house could easily be converted back a single family dwelling and cash flow as a rental until commercial development makes sense. The home is being sold as is.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
oucampus.org

13383 N Primrose St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready for immediate occupancy. Home has a lot of natural light and all appliances included. Huge backyard, open floor plan for entertaining and large bedrooms. Primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house. Fresh interior paint and there is minimal landscaping to maintain. No Pets allowed.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy