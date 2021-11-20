4515 E. Weaver Rd.

FREE RENT IN NOVEMBER (NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL)! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home w/ Pool North Canyon Estates! - FREE RENT IN NOVEMBER (NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL)! This Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath North Canyon Estates home is tucked back into a cul-de-sac in this sought-after, mountainside community. The floorplan features the Master upstairs, all other bedrooms down. This home has been impeccably maintained. Case and point- the immaculate 3 car garage w/built-in cabinets and epoxy floor! The lavish interior features dining and living areas, stack stone fireplace, and superior laminate flooring in the right places. The Chef's kitchen is equipped with oak cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances such as a wall oven, and an island w/breakfast bar. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, private balcony, a walk-in closet with sliding mirror doors, and a full bath with dual vanities plus separate tub and shower. Step out into the resort style backyard which includes a covered patio, built-in BBQ, storage shed, and a refreshing waterfall pool! Call today to schedule your showing!
