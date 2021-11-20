ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

9602 N 11th Ave

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1bedroom small complex - Nice 1bedroom located in small 3 unit building, single level, all...

www.oucampus.org

MATC Times

1260 N Prospect Ave

Beautiful Penthouse Apartment - Property Id: 680273. No expense has been spared in this beautiful Penthouse apartment! Over 1900 sq ft, this unit has gourmet kitchen with top of the line everything, spacious living and dining room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closets. Master bathroom is complete with marble jacuzzi tub and steam shower. Two private balconies, each with breathtaking views of the city and Lake Michigan. This unit is a MUST SEE!! Features: Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Double Oven, Gas Stove, Wine cooler, Top of the line cabinetry and finishes, Heated floors, Dining room, Living room, Master bedroom, Walk in closets, Jacuzzi tub, Marble shower, Guest bedroom, Walk-in closet, Full size washer/dryer, Central Air Parking available, Pets considered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
oucampus.org

4750 N Central Ave #10K

10th Floor with North looking patio!!. End unit. - 10th Floor with North looking patio!!. End unit. Underground valet parking, gorgeous heated pool. Utilities Included, tenant pays outlets. Maple cabinets with granite counter tops. Model with long hallway that includes multiple storage closets. The Landmark Towers amenities include 24-hour-a-day concierge service, 1 underground secured parking space, air-conditioning/heating included, WI-FI included, gym, year-round heated pool, 18th floor sky lounge, & much more. Not far from the airport & in the heart of Central PHX! This property is ready to go, come show, rent today!!
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

4021 & 4025 N 40th St

Great 1 Bed 1 Bath Recently Remodeled in Amazing Arcadia Location!! - Limited availability call now!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.
ARCADIA, KS
oucampus.org

11600 North 75th Ave.

Stop looking start living - Here at Napa Place close to shopping centers, schools around the corner and daycare all around. Nice and quiet area and very friendly neighborhood. Napa Place has what are you looking for! restaurants and at couple miles away form arrowhead mall. Location. 11600 North 75th...
ADVOCACY
thexunewswire.com

522 Kentaboo Ave

Newly Remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath Bungalow - Property Id: 776094. This vintage chic house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a large yard. Walk in through a mudroom to a large living room with high ceilings then continue through formal dining room to the kitchen. Head upstairs to find the full bathroom and 3 bedrooms with lots of little nooks and crannies that can only come with an old house. The backyard has a small patio, perfect for a grill, and a large open lawn. There are laundry hook-ups in the kitchen and in the unfinished basement.
FLORENCE, KY
thexunewswire.com

686-669 Gholson Ave

2 bedroom 1 bath - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment, updated appliances. Minutes from downtown. Owner Accepts Assistance Programs. No Dogs. Security Deposit Same as 1 Month's Rent. Laundry on Site;. Off-Street Parking. COME CHECK OUT YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!!. No Pets Allowed. 686 Gholson Ave # 25. 2. 1.
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

125 N. 18th Street

A fabulous place to live ! - The Kennedy floor plan is the perfect setup for comfort! With a modern, classy new look, we included all stainless-steel appliances, with spacious closet space and two private spacious bathrooms. We offer plank flooring throughout the apartments, brushed nickel sink and fixtures, modern ceiling fans in every room and fully upgraded look. Enjoy a spacious living room and kitchen with a balcony/patio overlooking lush landscaping with over 100 trees on site and an amazing downtown skyline views and sunsets. We are a smoke free community with central heating and cooling and a professional and prompt on site management team. Agave court is fully gated, with video surveillance plus, plenty of covered parking near your home.
OTTAWA, KS
MATC Times

2420 Northwestern Ave

**Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower **HEAT INCLUDED - Remodeled 2 bedroom with great appliances & newly finished flooring throughout, new paint and large closets! Close to a variety of entertainment including parks, golf courses, restaurants and downtown Racine! Located near bus routes and a mere 10 minutes from the interstate! Come check out this updated rental which is move in ready!!!
RACINE, WI
House Rent
MATC Times

2629 N Maryland Ave

Beautiful East Side 1BR - Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with great walkability and close to everything the east side has to offer. Large living room with a working fireplace to cozy up to as the weather gets cold. On site laundry and first come first serve parking. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thexunewswire.com

2855 Observatory Ave

Beautiful duplex for rent on the popular Observatory Ave. Minutes to Rockwood Commons, Ault Park, shops and bars. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms very well maintained beautiful old home. Detached garage and off street parking. Security Deposit matches first months rent. No pets. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

13383 N Primrose St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready for immediate occupancy. Home has a lot of natural light and all appliances included. Huge backyard, open floor plan for entertaining and large bedrooms. Primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house. Fresh interior paint and there is minimal landscaping to maintain. No Pets allowed.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

1310 Madison Ave

Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Ardmore of Winston-Salem - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Ardmore convenient to Peters Creek Parkway, Interstate 40 and downtown Winston-Salem. Fresh paint throughout, hardwoods throughout except tile in kitchen and bathroom. Newer counter tops in kitchen. Backyard includes shed with additional storage space.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
oucampus.org

3001 N Black Canyon Hwy

- Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is located in Phoenix, Arizona, just minutes from downtown. A vast selection of retail, dining, and entertainment destinations is right outside your door. We offer newly renovated Studio, One and Two bedroom homes; select homes...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

8613 W. Davis Rd

*** NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is home was just remodeled and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1311 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, vinyl plank flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

4715 N 64th Ln

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath is perfect for you. - Property Id: 773116. Looking for a great Phoenix location to call home? This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath is perfect for you. Pets allowed with owner approval and $300 non refundable pet fee. No smoking. REDI Rentals. www.azredirentals.com. 602-515-0002. Apply...
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4425 E. Paradise Ln.

3-bedroom with pool North Phoenix - AVAILABLE ASAP 1 -- 3 bedroom and 2 bath on a quarter acre lot. Open floor plan with a sunken living room and fireplace. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Sparkling pool and huge lot. Close to freeway, shopping, schools parks and dining. No Pets. No smoking. No evictions or collections on record allowed. $40 Application fee per adult. Rent is $2,995/mo. + 3.5% tax and admin fee ($104.83) = $3099.83/month total rent. $3100 security deposit. Call Travis for showings at 480-241-1621.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

17335 West Jackson St.

Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Goodyear - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

6 W Hill Dr

Charming 2bed/1bath apartments Downtown Avondale! - Property Id: 771470. Charming 2bed/1bath apartments available in Downtown Avondale! Ready for leasing with New A/Cs, Fresh Paint, Exterior Storage, and Convenient Smart Locks! Washer & Dryer included In-Unit. There are 3 apartments available within the Tri-Plex. The 680 sq. ft. floor plans are nearly identical with minor differences in kitchen and bathroom styles. Bedrooms have fresh carpet and beautiful light fixtures. The triplex has a private entrance with One (1) Off-Street Parking Space available for each unit. Water/Sewer/Trash also included!
HOUSE RENT

