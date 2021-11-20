9602 N 11th Ave

Beautiful Penthouse Apartment - Property Id: 680273. No expense has been spared in this beautiful Penthouse apartment! Over 1900 sq ft, this unit has gourmet kitchen with top of the line everything, spacious living and dining room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closets. Master bathroom is complete with marble jacuzzi tub and steam shower. Two private balconies, each with breathtaking views of the city and Lake Michigan. This unit is a MUST SEE!! Features: Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Double Oven, Gas Stove, Wine cooler, Top of the line cabinetry and finishes, Heated floors, Dining room, Living room, Master bedroom, Walk in closets, Jacuzzi tub, Marble shower, Guest bedroom, Walk-in closet, Full size washer/dryer, Central Air Parking available, Pets considered.
