Deck the halls: When is my community decorating for the holidays?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Cities and towns around Pennsylvania will soon be putting up their holiday decorations in celebration of the season. Here’s when to look for the holiday lights and Christmas trees around your Midstate community.

Gettysburg

Gettysburg’s Christmas tree in Lincoln Square will go up on Monday, Nov. 22, along with holiday banners on the streetlights. Additional decorations including lights in the trees, photo stations, and painted windows will be set up the following week in preparation for the Gettysburg Christmas Festival, which takes place the first two weekends in December.

Harrisburg

Harrisburg is already decorated with seasonal banners and light-up snowflakes on the light poles down 2nd Street. Strawberry Square is also decorated for the holidays.

Hershey

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane and Hershey Sweet Lights opened Friday, Nov. 12. Hershey Lodge has been decorated with Christmas trees, flowers, garlands, and lights, and the Hotel Hershey is also in the process of decorating and will be fully decorated by Thanksgiving. A tree lighting festival with carnival games and a photo booth is scheduled for the large Christmas tree outside the Harvest restaurant on Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

Lancaster

Lancaster is decked out with holiday wreaths on the street lights already. The city’s Christmas tree decorations, which include new lights and ornaments this year, will go up on the tree in the next week or so, and the official tree lighting event is scheduled for Dec. 3. There will also be a public menorah lighting in Penn Square on each night of Hanukkah.

Lebanon

Lebanon is putting colored lights in the trees in front of City Hall the week of Nov. 15, in addition to putting swags on the walls of the building. The city’s lampposts were decorated with lights and wreaths by the Community of Lebanon Association on Nov. 16. The lighting ceremony for the holiday tree located at 9th and Cumberland streets took place on Friday, Nov. 19.

York

The city of York kicks off the holiday season with Light Up York on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. The event includes the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree in Continental Square as well as a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

