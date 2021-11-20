ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Kudos (Fall 2021)

dickinson.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the summer, two Dickinson faculty members were featured by National Geographic, while others were cited in The Washington Post, Science magazine and The Wall Street Journal. From local to state to national and international outlets, our faculty and administrators continue to be go-to sources for all manner of...

www.dickinson.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
California, PA
Carlisle, PA
Education
City
Sacramento, PA
City
Washington, PA
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Batchelor
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the 8 States Where the New Delta-Plus Strain Is Now Spreading

As autumn carries on, so does the progress made since the surge caused by the Delta variant that sent COVID cases soaring across the U.S. Recent data shows that the daily average of reported cases in the U.S. reached 72,000 last week, marking a 58 percent decrease since the summer's peak of 172,500 average daily cases on Sept. 13, CNBC reports. But even as health officials remain cautiously optimistic, a Delta subvariant known as AY.4.2 has been reported in eight states so far, with some concerned it can spread faster than its predecessor, CBS News reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kudos#National Geographic#The Washington Post#Science#The Wall Street Journal#Kinesiology Today#Project Rattlecam#Boback Co Leads#Witf#Smart Talk#Taliban#German#Earth Sciences#Moraine Chair#The Seattle Times#Boston Herald
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Education
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy