Tennis-Medvedev serves up Ruud awakening to reach Turin final

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament in Turin on Saturday after crushing Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2. Russian Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic...

albuquerqueexpress.com

ATP Finals: Djokovic to start campaign against Ruud; Medvedev to take on debutant Hurkacz

Turin [Italy], November 12 (ANI): The groups for the 2021 ATP Finals was revealed on Thursday night at the tournament draw ceremony in Turin. The 52nd (47th in doubles) staging of the tour's prestigious season-ending championships is set to begin on Monday. The ATP Finals pit the top eight singles players and doubles teams against each other in a round-robin format.
TENNIS
kion546.com

Medvedev reaches ATP Finals semifinals, Sinner impresses

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Medvedev won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title. He took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev in three sets and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins. Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after local favorite Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament because of an injury. Berrettini was replaced by first alternate Jannik Sinner who beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-2.
TENNIS
Seattle Times

Ruud joins Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev in ATP Finals semis

TURIN, Italy (AP) — A year ago, Casper Ruud had just cracked the top 30 in the rankings. As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, the 22-year-old Norwegian has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the elite season-ending event.
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals: Casper Ruud edges Andrey Rublev to set Daniil Medvedev clash

In the penultimate round-robin match of the ATP Finals, debutant Casper Ruud prevailed over Andrey Rublev 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 in two hours and 23 minutes to secure the semi-final berth ahead of the Russian. Thus, Casper became the first Scandinavian player with the semi-final run at the ATP Finals since Robin Soderling in 2009, proving his quality on an indoor surface and setting the clash against world no.
SPORTS
Reuters

Tennis-Zverev downs Medvedev to win second ATP Finals crown

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Germany’s Alexander Zverev beat Russian world number two and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 in the summit clash of the ATP Finals on Sunday to win the title for the second time in his career. Zverev, who also beat world number one Novak Djokovic on...
TENNIS
#Turin#Tennis Medvedev#Reuters#Casper Ruud#Russian#The Atp Finals
Santa Maria Times

Medvedev reaches championship match at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is one win away from another big trophy. The second-ranked Russian beat first-time qualifier Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the championship match at the ATP Finals. Medvedev, who won the season-ending event for the top eight players...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Djokovic downs debutant Ruud for winning start at ATP Finals

(Reuters) -World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for a sixth title at the season-ending ATP Finals with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in their round robin encounter in Turin on Monday. Djokovic suffered a fall and lost his opening service game but recovered to find...
TENNIS
wsau.com

Tennis-Djokovic the man to beat as Turin begins new era for ATP Finals

(Reuters) – The ATP Finals begins on Sunday in an unfamiliar setting with some notable regulars absent and two debutants but Novak Djokovic again begins the prestigious year-ender as the immovable ruler of the men’s game. After a year in which the Serb came agonisingly close to claiming a rare...
TENNIS
Norway
Germany
Russia
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

ATP Finals: Djokovic reaches semis, Ruud battles past Norrie

Turin [Italy], November 18 (ANI): Novak Djokovic on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals at the ATP Finals with his 50th match win of the year. The World No. 1, chasing a record-equalling sixth trophy at the season finale, won Green Group play at the Pala Alpitour in Turin with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-Sydney to host ATP Cup as part of bumper Australian Open warm-up schedule

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney will host the $10 million ATP Cup from Jan. 1-9 as part of a bumper schedule of warm-up tournaments ahead of the Australian Open, organisers said on Thursday. Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) also confirmed Melbourne would host Australian Open qualifying from Jan. 10-14 after 2021...
TENNIS
