Public Safety

Public Safety Blotter Articles

By 2021-11-20
pittsburghpa.gov
 5 days ago

Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a bicyclist vs. vehicle collision on the...

pittsburghpa.gov

Durango Herald

The Blotter

10:42 a.m. Someone reported items stolen from a storage unit somewhere on U.S. Highway 550. 11:10 a.m. Someone reported a hit-and-run somewhere on County Road 305. 9:21 a.m. A man and woman reportedly got into a physical altercation on Mountain River Road. 5:20 p.m. Someone reported cows in the road...
DURANGO, CO
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement for holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase traffic enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday and following weekend, the department announced Monday. The department said troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and violating other traffic laws. “This Thanksgiving more people will be out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kalb.com

APD hosts public safety meeting for District 2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department held another public safety meeting on Tuesday, November 16, this time for people living in District 2. These are mainly areas off of South MacArthur Drive like Lee Street and Martin Park. The meeting was held at Martin Park Elementary and had...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
hometownsource.com

Fridley Public Safety Department goes to preschool

Fridley Preschool students were eager to explore police vehicles and firetrucks while learning from school resource officers Jason Elasky and Nico Wallat, as well as firefighter Christopher Wright, who visited the school on Friday, Nov. 5. Students learned about various pieces of equipment, the ins and outs of the squad...
FRIDLEY, MN
New Haven Independent

11 Hamden Public Safety Officials Retire

Eleven public safety officials — including Hamden’s two deputy police chiefs — announced their impending retirements on Wednesday to the town retirement board. Nine of those individuals, including three firefighter captains, the battalion chief, an assistant fire chief, and a fire lieutenant, are leaving the fire department by the end of the month. The two deputy police chiefs were the only ones to announce their retirement from the police department.
HAMDEN, CT
Victoria Advocate

Blotter: 2 reports of public intoxication in Victoria on Thursday

Victoria police received two reports of public intoxication in the city on Thursday. At 3:11 a.m., the first report came from a home in the 300 block of Spiegelhauer Lane, according to a police report. At 5:01 p.m., the second report came from a parking lot in the 3600 block...
VICTORIA, TX
cascadebusnews.com

Redmond Readies for a New Public Safety Facility

((L-R) Redmond Community Service Officer Sara Fenno with a furry friend. Plans are in the works for a new Public Safety Facility in Redmond. Captain Devin Lewis of the Redmond Police Department, far right, with visitors to the police station | Photos courtesy of the Redmond Police Department) As with...
REDMOND, OR
saportareport.com

Buckhead Making Progress on Public Safety

Last week, Zone 2’s Citizens Advisory Council, consisting of security representatives from Buckhead’s neighborhood civic associations, held its quarterly meeting with Atlanta Police Department’s Major Senzer. At these meetings, Major Senzer presents the public safety picture from APD’s perspective, then neighborhood representatives report on issues and concerns within their neighborhoods. That usually takes quite some time as the list of concerns is often lengthy – but at last week’s meeting, no issues or concerns were raised by any neighborhood representative.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

Gresham addresses public safety concerns

Community input, ideas sought on school resource officers, police program cuts. With growing concerns the past few weeks around public safety, city of Gresham leadership has committed to working alongside community members and organizations to find solutions moving forward. The headlines were sweeping cuts of popular programs within the Gresham...
GRESHAM, OR
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wjol.com

Asleep at the Wheel with a gun in his lap

Kevin Underwood arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Kevin Underwood (36, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and No FOID. On November 21,...
JOLIET, IL

