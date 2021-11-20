Public Safety Blotter Articles

Last week, Zone 2’s Citizens Advisory Council, consisting of security representatives from Buckhead’s neighborhood civic associations, held its quarterly meeting with Atlanta Police Department’s Major Senzer. At these meetings, Major Senzer presents the public safety picture from APD’s perspective, then neighborhood representatives report on issues and concerns within their neighborhoods. That usually takes quite some time as the list of concerns is often lengthy – but at last week’s meeting, no issues or concerns were raised by any neighborhood representative.
