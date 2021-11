Anthony Joshua will get his opportunity to take revenge on Oleksandr Usyk within the opening months of 2022, says promoter Eddie Hearn.The pair met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two months ago and although the fight went the distance, it was Usyk who emerged triumphant by a unanimous decision to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.With the defeat ending Joshua’s hopes of facing Tyson Fury for a shot at becoming the heavyweight champion, at least for now, talk has centred on a rematch between the Brit and Ukrainian instead.Hearn has previously explained that Joshua was “angry” over his defeat...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO