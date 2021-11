Among the varied roles in his acting career—which includes both Joker and Jesus Christ, one year apart—Joaquin Phoenix gives some of his most meaningful work in "C'mon C'mon" sitting quietly, holding a microphone, listening. Sometimes he asks questions of his subjects, who are non-scripted children from different cities with a lot on their minds about their emotions, how they see the world, and what hope they have for it. These moments are made possible by writer/director Mike Mills, who has always presented central white male figures with a certain curiosity and sensitivity in acclaimed films like “20th Century Women” and “Beginners.” Having such a full-bodied Oscar winner play a radio journalist might be one of Mills’ most on-brand flourishes yet.

