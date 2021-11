Emergency and disaster management briefing for November 17, 2021: A Pineapple Express caused record rainfall in Western Washington; TEPCO officials are set to meet with team members from the IAEA about the treated radioactive water release from Fukushima; a severe weather event Saturday spawned a historic 6 tornadoes that touched down on Long Island; evacuations were ordered for residents in Estes Park near the Kruger Rock Fire; an Aeroméxico plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird strike on takeoff; an intensification of the volcanic eruption on La Palma island was observed on Tuesday; rail service to the Port of Vancouver was disrupted by flooding and landslides; heavy rainfall and the failure of the wastewater treatment plant in Merritt, BC, prompted an evacuation of the entire city.

WEATHER ・ 8 DAYS AGO