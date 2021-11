LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ Press Release) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment . Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost, effective November 29, reflects an increase from $5.4029 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $7.2298 per Mcf, an increase of 33.8 percent. This increase is consistent with projections issued by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in their winter heating season forecast. The new gas supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled Gas Cost Adjustment in March 2022.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO