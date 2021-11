(Pocket-lint) - Apple is trying to revolutionise the car, or at least that's what all the leaks and rumours indicate. Here's what you need to know. Several reports since at least 2014 have claimed that Apple is not only poaching former Tesla employees and hiring automotive experts but has also quietly started up a research lab filled with hundreds of Apple employees all working on a secretive project codenamed Titan. What's more, the noise around the project has been getting louder. It's now believed that Project Titan will result in an autonomous electric vehicle, often referred to as Apple Car.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO